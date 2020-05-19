Where are the states where docs earn the most? The South dominates

The Bluegrass State came in tops compared to others with physicians earning about $346,000 on average, according to Medscape. (Getty/Sean Pavone)

Where are docs making the most money on average? That would be Kentucky.

The Bluegrass State came in tops compared to others with physicians earning about $346,000 on average, according to Medscape's recently released 10th Annual Physician Compensation Report. The annual report is compiled from responses from more than 17,000 physicians in more than 30 specialties.

It was among six southern states to rank among the states where doctors earned the most on average.

Here's a look at the states to top Medscape's list:

  • Kentucky — $346,000
  • Tennessee — $338,000
  • Florida — $333,000
  • Alabama — $332,000
  • Utah — $328,000
  • Ohio — $326,000
  • Oklahoma — $326,000
  • Indiana — $326,000
  • North Carolina — $325,000
  • Georgia — $323,000

It was among several findings in the latest report by Medscape including a look at how some of the top specialties stack up when it comes to annual earnings. 

RELATED: Here's a look at the top 15 physician specialties by compensation—before the financial hit of COVID-19

For instance, orthopedic surgeons top the list with average earnings of about $511,000 while primary care docs brought in about $243,000 last year. Emergency physicians earn $357,000 a year in salary and about $40,000 in incentive bonuses on average.

The report also found self-employed physicians said they made more money than employed physicians, with earnings of about $357,000 compared to earnings of $297,000, respectively.

Read more on
Physician Compensation Physician Satisfaction Finance Medscape

Suggested Articles

The outside of UnitedHealth Group's headquarters
Payer

UnitedHealth launches trial to test ACE inhibitors for COVID-19

UnitedHealth is spearheading a digital clinical trial to potentially repurpose a class of hypertension drugs to treat high-risk COVID-19 cases. 

by Paige Minemyer
Microsoft
Tech

Microsoft launches new cloud service specifically for healthcare

Microsoft announced Tuesday a new cloud service designed specifically for healthcare, the first of many industry-specific cloud offerings.

by Heather Landi
Both the AH&LA and AAHOA released statements in support of the President’s call for bipartisan efforts to improve border security and ongoing job growth.
Hospitals & Health Systems

Senate GOP wait and see on next round of COVID-19 funding

Senate Republicans appear unlikely to endorse another round of COVID-19 stimulus funding until the current money is fully distributed.

by Robert King