Where are the states where docs earn the most? The South dominates

Where are docs making the most money on average? That would be Kentucky.

The Bluegrass State came in tops compared to others with physicians earning about $346,000 on average, according to Medscape's recently released 10th Annual Physician Compensation Report. The annual report is compiled from responses from more than 17,000 physicians in more than 30 specialties.

It was among six southern states to rank among the states where doctors earned the most on average.

Here's a look at the states to top Medscape's list:

Kentucky — $346,000

Tennessee — $338,000

Florida — $333,000

Alabama — $332,000

Utah — $328,000

Ohio — $326,000

Oklahoma — $326,000

Indiana — $326,000

North Carolina — $325,000

Georgia — $323,000

It was among several findings in the latest report by Medscape including a look at how some of the top specialties stack up when it comes to annual earnings.

For instance, orthopedic surgeons top the list with average earnings of about $511,000 while primary care docs brought in about $243,000 last year. Emergency physicians earn $357,000 a year in salary and about $40,000 in incentive bonuses on average.

The report also found self-employed physicians said they made more money than employed physicians, with earnings of about $357,000 compared to earnings of $297,000, respectively.