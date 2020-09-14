Survey: Majority of U.S. physicians report pay cuts due to COVID-19

The majority of U.S. doctors say they've seen a reduction in how much they're getting paid during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from Medscape.

The report on the physician experience during COVID-19 was the result of a survey of more than 7,400 physicians in the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Brazil, Portugal and Mexico on the impact of COVID-19 on their personal and professional lives.

Sixty-two percent of U.S. doctors said their income had dropped during COVID-19 compared to 31% of doctors in Spain, 41% of doctors in France and 63% of doctors in Brazil.

Overall, nearly a quarter of U.S. doctors who responded to the survey indicated they'd seen their income drop by 50% or more during the pandemic.

The survey also found indicators of increased stress and loneliness among doctors during the pandemic.

Those results include: