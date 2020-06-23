Oak Street continues national expansion with planned New York, Mississippi locations

Chicago-based Oak Street Health is expanding into New York and Mississippi.

The primary care network which delivers value-based care to adults on Medicare in medically underserved communities plans to open the new locations in Brooklyn, N.Y. and Jackson, Miss. later this year. It's part of previously announced plans to expand nationally.

Oak Street has 50 centers in eight states, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina and Tennessee. Oak Street opened its first center in Tennessee prior to the pandemic and also announced plans to enter Texas with a new center in the Dallas-Fort Worth area by early fall.

RELATED: Oak Street's patients are most at risk from COVID-19. Here's how its business is changing

“We have been able to meet the unique challenges presented by the pandemic, and our ability to adapt and provide care for our patients at this critical time is a testament to Oak Street Health’s innovative value-based healthcare model,” said Mike Pykosz, CEO of Oak Street Health. ​“Our patients always come first and with our upcoming entry into New York and Mississippi, we are furthering our company’s mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be.”

According to Oak Street, its facilities feature more comprehensive services than a traditional doctor's office, including 24-hour access to a physician, flexible scheduling, more face time with doctors, community health and wellness events and a dedicated care team to coordinate patients’ health needs.

Since its founding in 2012, Oak Street Health has seen a 51% reduction in patient hospital admissions compared to Medicare benchmarks, officials said.