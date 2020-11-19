Nearly half of patients say they'd feel safest getting COVID-19 vaccine at doctor's office: survey

When a COVID-19 vaccination becomes available, patients may be more likely to safest getting it from their doctor, according to a recent survey.

When asked in the second annual “State of Patient Access and Engagement” 2020 survey where consumers would feel safest receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, nearly half chose the doctor's office. The survey, conducted OnePoll and commissioned by DocASAP, a patient access platform, polled 1,000 U.S. adults who had visited a doctor in the last 12 months. It also found one in three respondents said they'd feel safest getting a vaccine at a hospital and 29% said they'd feel safest at a pharmacy.

In contrast, DocASAP's “Telehealth Consumer Experience” survey on July 28 found just more than one in four patients felt doctor’s offices were the safest facility to enter.

When it comes to distributing the vaccine outside of a physicians office, more respondents said they would feel safer receiving the vaccine in a grocery store with a walk-in clinic (16%) or retail store with a walk-in clinic (15%) than a drive-thru vaccination site (7%).

"As states and healthcare leaders develop vaccination distribution plans, understanding patient preference will be critical to ensuring mass immunization," DocASAP officials said in a statement.

Overall, 84% of consumer respondents said they would plan to get an annual flu vaccine.

Virtual options

Meanwhile, the survey also found a large number of patients (44%) are interested in a blend of telehealth and in-person care options.

Having digital options was also among the top factors that would influence a patients' decision to switch healthcare providers, the survey found. The top response for switching was “provider’s location is more convenient” (44%), but was closely followed by “provider is available for both telehealth and in-person visits” (40%) and “provider has near-term availability when I need care” (37%).

“Blended care delivery models consisting of both in-person and virtual care are playing a crucial role in improving patient experience and, more importantly, outcomes,” said Puneet Maheshwari, co-founder and CEO of DocASAP in a statement. “As we prepare for the next wave of COVID-19 infections, ensuring patient access to the right care provider and care setting at the right time will be critical. This, combined with enhanced healthcare consumer-facing digital capabilities, will streamline the delivery of end-to-end care during the pandemic and beyond.”

Beyond the appointment itself, nearly half of providers responded they would prefer scheduling an appointment with a healthcare provider online compared to 39% who said they'd prefer to schedule over the phone and 10% who said they'd prefer in-person.

Consumers also indicated they preferred digital options for pre-appointment and post-appointment communications. The majority (56%) said they preferred email or text message for pre-appointment communications, up 4% from the same time last year. Meanwhile, 64% of consumers said they preferred post-appointment communications from their healthcare providers to be via digital methods, up 6% compared to last year.

The survey found "text message" was selected as the preferred method for appointment reminders across all ethnic groups.