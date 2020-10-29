The list of the 20 highest paid specialties in 2020 as average physician pay dips: Doximity

The financial pressures presented by the pandemic have put their squeeze on physician pay, according to a new survey.

Between 2019, compensation for U.S. doctors grew on average about 1.5%, according to the fourth annual Physician Compensation Report from professional medical network Doximity. When compared against the 2019 inflation rate of 2.3%, physicians experienced a decline in real income over the last year, they said.

“This year’s report shows how significantly the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the healthcare industry,” said Peter Alperin, MD, vice president at Doximity in a statement.

The survey was based on responses from 44,000 licensed U.S. doctors.

The study also found the gender wage gap has increased since last year study. According to the survey responses, the wage gap was 28% this year compared to 25.2% last year, with female doctors reporting to earn an average of $116,289 less than male doctors.

