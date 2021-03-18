Industry Voices—You've matched! Now what? 5 tips for future medical residents

The day medical students match with a residency program is a milestone. Thousands of medical students across the country just discovered where they will be living, working, and honing their craft for the next three, eight, or even 10 years, depending on their specialty.

With just four months remaining to plan for their future, newly minted physicians are expected to graduate med school, move to a new city, secure housing, and be ready to hit the ground running.

It can all be a bit overwhelming, but here are a few things to keep in mind that will help you ease into this new chapter in your medical profession.

1. Savor the moment. First and foremost, getting through medical school is really hard and getting matched signifies the culmination of all of your hard work. Take a moment to really reflect on your accomplishments and congratulate yourself. Even if you didn’t “get what you wanted,” be sure to take the time to savor the moment and be proud of what you’ve achieved. You are about to become a doctor.

2. Keep your eyes on the prize. It’s not only important to recognize your accomplishments, but also recognize that you’re not done yet. Keep your eyes on the prize and finish strong. Many students will have clerkships they’ll need to finish – so stay focused and stay on top of it.

RELATED: How COVID-19 is shaking up medical education—for good

3. Get to know your future co-residents. Technology today makes it much easier to meet your new co-residents and get to know them before you even start residency class. Search on Doximity and reach out to them. It’ll be nice to see familiar faces on your first day and begin to build lasting friendships. You’re going to need all the support you can get in these next several years. What better support than that of a colleague joining you for the ride?

4. Secure housing. Although you might already be familiar with the town you’ll be moving to, there is the added pressure of COVID-19 which has made securing a new apartment even more difficult. Research online in advance to learn about the neighborhoods within the city and narrow down your housing options. With social distancing measures put in place, take advantage of virtual tours. It’s also important to figure out what your daily commute will look like, main dining options nearby campus, etc. There’s a lot to learn about your new home, and the more research you do in advance, the smoother your move will be.

5. Take care of business. Tie up any loose ends between now and your first day of class. Make sure you have copies of important documents, like your diploma. Set up auto-forwarding between your current student email and your personal email account to ensure you never miss important notices. Recognize that during residency, you won’t have a ton of extra time so carve out lots of quality time (while you have it) to be with your family and friends.

Peter Alperin, M.D., is vice president of product at Doximity, an online networking service for medical professionals.