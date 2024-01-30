Humana's CenterWell charts course for latest expansion

Humana's primary care business, CenterWell, has unveiled its latest expansion plans.

The company will open centers in three new metro areas: Asheville, North Carolina; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and New Orleans. In addition, it will add further locations across eight municipalities, Humana announced on Tuesday.

The new Louisiana and North Carolina locations are slated to begin seeing patients in late spring or early summer. Humana said it plans to have all of the clinics, including those in existing regions, open by the end of the year.

“Bringing these senior primary care centers to additional communities means more patients can benefit from the entire CenterWell ecosystem,” said Sanjay Shetty, M.D., president of Humana’s CenterWell healthcare services segment, in the press release. “Giving more seniors access to the integrated assets of CenterWell—primary care, home health and pharmacy—means they’ll receive the holistic care they need at a greater value throughout the healthcare journey."

CenterWell and its sister brand Conviva encompass Humana's Primary Care Organization, which is that largest senior-focused primary care provider in the country. It's also expanding significantly, and now encompasses close to 300 clinics that care for about 295,000 seniors.

Humana plans to open between 30 and 50 new locations each year through 2025.

The payer-agnostic clinics operate on a value-based and holistic care model, Humana said. Its integrated care teams are board certified to care for seniors, and are able to spend more one-on-one time with patients. The CenterWell locations also serve as community centers where seniors can socialize and connect for other activities.

“Interdisciplinary care teams of nurses, social workers, pharmacists, and medical assistants work alongside our physicians and advanced practitioners empowering them to provide truly age-friendly, comprehensive care that improves health outcomes and quality of life," said Vivek Garg, M.D., chief medical officer for CenterWell and Conviva, in the release. "The result is better preventive and chronic disease management, fewer avoidable visits to the emergency room and hospital, higher satisfaction with healthcare, and clinicians who are practicing medicine as they always imagined.”