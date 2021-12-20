HHS preps for launch of 3-digit nationwide suicide prevention hotline by July

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) expects to launch by July a nationwide suicide prevention hotline that changes from its 10-digit number to three digits: 988.

HHS announced $282 million in additional funding for the transition to the nationwide helpline, including more money to help states staff up existing local crisis centers and invest in infrastructure such as backup capacity.

“We know that remembering a three-digit number beats a 10-digit number any day, particularly in times of crisis, and I encourage every state to rev up planning to implement 988 for the sake of saving lives,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement Monday.

Becerra said there is a network right now, but it's operated by different localities and states.

“988 means to bring it together and make it one network bound to work together so we don’t have anyone slip through the cracks,” he said during a call with reporters Monday. “We have lacked resources around the country to get this done right."

The three-digit number will be a point of entry for those in need of mental health services and will also be available via text or chat.

HHS’ transition to a newer easy-to-understand number comes amid an uptick in demand for mental health services sparked by the pandemic.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration reported that 4.9% of adults had serious thoughts of suicide last year, according to a release on the new funding.