Here's a look at salaries of U.S. front-line workers in COVID-19 fight compared to the rest of the world

U.S. healthcare workers on the front lines of fighting COVID-19 are among the top paid in the world compared to other major developed nations, according to a new study released this week.

The study is a healthcare salary index of the 36 countries that are part of the Organisation for Economic Co- operation and Development (OECD) compiled by Qunomedical. The index was released in response to the coronavirus pandemic to look at healthcare investment. The U.S. ranked eighth overall when it comes to investment in healthcare compared to the salaries of front-line healthcare workers.

Overall, the index shows the U.S. pays £64,771—which equates to about $79,829 as of press time on May 12—on average to its healthcare workers. That ranks second behind Switzerland, which has an average salary of about £70,906, or $87,336.

Webinar Breaking Through the Barriers to Better CX Learn how health plans can streamline member engagement and prioritize cross-departmental goals by leveraging CX technology. Register Now

RELATED: The list of the top 10 highest physician salaries by specialty for 2019

The U.S. also ranks second, just behind Turkey, when it comes to average salary calculated in purchasing power parity (PPP) dollars in which U.S. healthcare workers are paid £56,412, or $69,484. Healthcare workers in Turkey earned an average salary calculated in PPP of £104,437, or $128,692.

How does the U.S. compare when it comes to pay for certain jobs?