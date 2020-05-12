Here's a look at salaries of U.S. front-line workers in COVID-19 fight compared to the rest of the world

U.S. healthcare workers on the front lines of fighting COVID-19 are among the top paid in the world compared to other major developed nations, according to a new study released this week.
The study is a healthcare salary index of the 36 countries that are part of the Organisation for Economic Co-
Overall, the index shows the U.S. pays £64,771—which equates to about $79,829 as of press time on May 12—on average to its healthcare workers. That ranks second behind Switzerland, which has an average salary of about £70,906, or $87,336.
How does the U.S. compare when it comes to pay for certain jobs?
- The U.S. ranks second again when it comes to average salaries for general practitioners who are paid the equivalent of about $233,249 on average. That comes in behind Luxembourg where providers are paid an average salary the equivalent of about $295,284.
- The U.S. doesn't stack up as strongly when it comes to nurses. It ranks sixth among OECD countries with an average salary the equivalent of $72,654. It ranks behind Luxembourg, which has an average nurse salary the equivalent of $101,380, as well as Denmark, Switzerland, Australia and Iceland.
- The U.S. ranked 17th among the OECD countries when it came to the emergency physician's average salary at the equivalent of about $174,118. The country that ranked top among other OECD countries when it comes to average emergency physician salary was Switzerland at equivalent pay of about $285,235.