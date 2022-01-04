HCA Healthcare scoops up MD Now Urgent Care's 59 Florida clinics to support statewide investments

HCA Healthcare announced Tuesday that it has acquired MD Now Urgent Care, the largest provider of urgent care services in the state of Florida, for an undisclosed sum.

The deal brings 59 new urgent care centers to the Nashville-based for-profit provider, which said it now operates over 170 such clinics in 19 markets.

HCA said the deal was completed before the end of 2021 but did not disclose any other terms.

The purchase furthers HCA’s expansion within Florida’s healthcare market.

Responding to the state’s growing population, HCA recently outlined plans to build three new hospitals in Gainesville, Fort Myers and The Villages nearby. These three hospitals would join the 47 others falling under the company’s HCA Florida Healthcare division, which HCA said currently serves more than 6.4 million patients annually across over 400 affiliated sites of care.

Both announcements are also bolstered by the roughly $3 billion HCA said it has invested into its Florida interests over the last three years.

“The addition of MD Now Urgent Care in Florida enhances our already strong capabilities in a rapidly growing state by providing convenient outpatient care options for our patients,” Sam Hazen, CEO of HCA Healthcare, said in the announcement. “It also connects MD Now patients to a comprehensive statewide network of care, including acute care and specialty services should they be needed.”

HCA reported $2.26 billion in net income and $15.2 billion in revenue during the most recent quarter, leading the system to raise its full-year revenue guidance to $58.7 billion to $59.3 billion. The company comprises 183 hospitals and about 2,000 ambulatory sites of care.

HCA has been fairly active in the merger and acquisition space. In the past year, the chain divested several of its Georgia hospitals, purchased five new Utah hospitals from Steward Health Care and carved out a substantial portion of Brookdale Senior Living’s home health and hospice business.

Much like its intentions within the Florida market, HCA’s leadership said each of these deals reflects a broader strategy of fleshing out its network of services in established markets.