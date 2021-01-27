Docs call on Biden to include medical groups in COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Medical practices are largely being left out of the COVID-19 vaccine efforts, a survey from the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) found.

The survey, which reflected responses from 403 medical group practices, showed 85% of independent practices actively seeking the COVID-19 vaccine for their patients received some as of Jan. 21-24. Nearly half (45%) of hospital- or health system-owned practices seeking vaccines still hadn't gotten any.

Halee Fischer-Wright, M.D. (MGMA)

Meanwhile, the majority of practices that have gotten the vaccine (54%) say they only received enough to vaccinate 1% or less of their patients.

MGMA sent a letter Tuesday calling on the Biden administration to include medical group practices in COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategies moving forward.

“Current distribution efforts take patients away from trusted ties with their physicians and force them into haphazard vaccine chasing," said Halee Fischer-Wright, M.D., president and CEO of MGMA, in a statement. "Physician practices have the capacity and strategic ability to proactively deliver the vaccine by identifying patients by age, preexisting conditions, and other risk factors. Patients trust their physicians to answer questions about vaccine safety and efficacy. MGMA calls on the new Administration to leverage the nation’s medical groups to expedite and streamline the vaccine rollout. Without physicians at the helm of this critical effort, patients will be left behind."

