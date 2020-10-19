CVS pushing for pharmacy technicians to be able to administer COVID-19 vaccines

CVS pharmacy
(Image: Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0) CVS is urging a scope of practice expansion for pharmacy technicians. (Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)

CVS Health is pushing for pharmacy technicians to be allowed to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

The healthcare giant is hiring more than 10,000 full- and part-time pharmacy technicians in Q4 in anticipation of flu season, and urging for them to have an expanded scope of practice that would allow them to vaccinate patients for the novel coronavirus under supervision from an immunization-certified pharmacist.

CVS said that allowing technicians to administer vaccines would "help fill the urgent need to safely and quickly scale distribution of a vaccine and extend the capacity of the health care workforce to address the pandemic."

“Additional team members typically are needed every flu season,” said Lisa Bisaccia, chief human resources officer at CVS Health, in a statement. “However, we’re estimating a much greater need for trained pharmacy technicians this year given the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities."

RELATED: CVS aims to have 4,000 drive-thru testing sites open by mid-October

CVS is currently deploying its pharmacy technicians to conduct COVID-19 testing, as well as for processing prescriptions, dispensing medications and educating customers or health professionals, under pharmacists' supervision.

CVS is also planning additional hires for a total of 15,000 jobs. Aside from the pharmacy technicians, the company is hiring pharmacists, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, member benefit case professionals, and distribution center employees.

In addition, CVS is recruiting customer service representatives for its Caremark and specialty pharmacy business lines as work-from-home positions across a number of markets, with the goal of making jobs available to people looking to return to work amid the pandemic.

The company announced in March plans to hire 50,000 people as part of its response to COVID-19.

“By leveraging CVS Health’s innovation and technology, we can help get more Americans back to work from the convenience of their own homes, where they can contribute to the company’s ongoing efforts to help solve the country’s health care challenges,” said Jeffrey Lackey, vice president of talent acquisition at CVS Health, in a statement.

Read more on
coronavirus Pharmacies Preventive Medicine Human Resources CVS

Suggested Articles

Gavel court room lawsuit judge
Tech

Allscripts sues startup CarePortMD for trademark infringement

Allscripts is involved in a legal dispute with a telemediicne startup over its name. CarePortMD said it's being "strangled" by a larger company.

by Heather Landi
Vaccines
Payer

CVS, Walgreens make deal with HHS to quickly distribute vaccines

Pharmacy chains CVS Health and Walgreens reached a deal to administer COVID-19 vaccines quickly to nursing homes at no out-of-pocket cost to seniors.

by Robert King
Tech

Hearing aid startup Eargo pops on first day of public trading

Eargo, the maker of a “virtually invisible” hearing aid, made its debut on the public market Friday and saw its stock rise 142% above its set price.

by Heather Landi