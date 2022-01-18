COVID-19 pandemic taking a toll on doctors outside of work, survey finds

The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking a toll on doctors both at work and beyond practicing medicine.

Physician happiness fell 22% during the pandemic, and there was a 188% jump in doctors noting they are “somewhat” or “very” unhappy.

These were the findings of the newly released Medscape 2022 Physician Lifestyle and Happiness Report, which surveyed more than 13,000 U.S.-based doctors across 29 specialties between June and September 2021. The survey polled doctors about how they are prioritizing wellness, work-life balance and their family lives during the pandemic.

“In the wake of a global pandemic, many are re-evaluating their lifestyles and where they can find happiness,” the report noted. “For physicians, the struggles that COVID-19 continues to bring, like dealing with vaccine misinformation or adjusting to hybrid work models, can affect their lives beyond practicing medicine.”

About 6 in 10 physicians said they are “very” or “somewhat” happy—a decline from 8 in 10 before the pandemic. More than one in four (26%) said they were unhappy, compared with 9% in pre-pandemic times.

“Doctors find the survey very useful—seeing that their peers and colleagues feel the same way they do, especially on topics that they’re not talking about to others or topics that people keep hidden,” the report’s founder, Leslie Kane, senior director for Medscape Business of Medicine, told Fierce Healthcare. “It makes them realize, ‘Hey, I’m not the only one experiencing this.'"

A number of doctors privately attributed their stress to unsupportive spouses—some of whom downplayed the severity of the virus—and peers who opted not to heed safety protocols. These factors compounded the emotional impact of witnessing suffering and death from COVID-19.

Not all physicians’ spouses or partners shared the same views about the virus, vaccines, risks and safety. When they perceived these issues from opposing perspectives, the ensuing situation could become very stressful and tense, Kane said.

To manage stress and improve their mental health, 68% of physicians spent time with family and friends, and 66% participated in activities they enjoy, such as gardening, cooking and reading. Meanwhile, 63% said they exercised to keep stress at bay.

The report also revealed that the majority of physicians reported not taking adequate time to focus on their own health and wellness, with women spending the least amount of time (27%) versus men (38%).

Female physicians were much more likely to feel conflicted about the impact of professional demands on parenting. Almost half of the women encountered this dilemma (48%) versus 29% of men.

Many of the female respondents cited feeling guilty over spending insufficient time with their children, and they were concerned about finding suitable child care. “Parents worried that their children would pick up on the parents’ stress levels, and it could make the children more anxious or upset,” Kane said.

Physicians spending 21 or more hours online for professional use increased from 2% last year to 15% this year, indicating that the pandemic has fueled the demand for virtual visits and other digital healthcare efforts. Even so, most physicians spend far less time online for either professional or personal reasons than the general public.

But the report also found that when it comes to shedding pounds, doctors are like the rest of us: More than half are attempting to lose pounds, perhaps gained during the pandemic.

To achieve more work-life balance, more than half of doctors said they would take a pay cut versus 45% who would decline. In last year’s report, the percentages were reversed (47% would accept a reduction, compared with 53% who wouldn’t).

The majority of physicians reported being in committed relationships, with 83% either married or living with a partner. This percentage is higher for male doctors (89%) than their female counterparts (75%).

Eight in 10 physicians described their marriages as “very good” or “good”—similar to the previous year’s report.

Keeping a pulse on physicians’ feelings and identifying trends allows the annual survey to shed light on the medical profession. “There are a lot of anecdotes that people hear,” Kane told Fierce Healthcare. “But to be able to have metrics and quantify and learn how big of a problem each issue is, it’s very helpful to physicians.”