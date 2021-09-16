Cityblock, Tufts Health Plan expand collaboration in Massachusetts

Cityblock Health is expanding its Massachusetts collaboration with Tufts Health Plan, the provider startup announced.

The expansion doubles Cityblock's reach in the state, offering services to 3,300 members in a home or virtual setting, the company said. Cityblock first entered Massachusetts in March 2020 and since then has served 1,800 low-income individuals, earning an 86% net promoter score.

Cityblock offers value-based care centered in the Medicaid and Medicare markets.

"Our work in Massachusetts launched in March 2020, just a few weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic," said Toyin Ajayi, M.D., Cityblock's president and co-founder, in a statement. "Over the last 16 months, we've worked alongside community partners in Worcester to meet our members' most pressing needs, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive."

Cityblock connects members of Tufts' Unify plan with a multidisciplinary care team that includes primary care providers, nurse managers, community health workers and behavioral health specialists. The model allows Cityblock to address needs beyond physical health, including the social determinants of health, with no additional cost to the member.

This approach helps more effectively manage patients with chronic conditions or complex medical needs as well as provides additional support to people who may seek it out.

"The last year and a half has been a trying time for us all, but has been particularly difficult for our Unify members," said Jean Yang, president of Tufts Health Plan's Public Plans division, in a statement.

"The pilot with Cityblock showed crucial evidence of the strengths of the model, with more than 75 percent of our eligible Unify members being engaged by their care teams," Yang said. "We're thrilled to expand the reach of these services to members in Middlesex and Suffolk Counties, and seek new and innovative ways to combat the social determinants of health."