One in 3 parents don't plan on having kids vaccinated against seasonal flu this year, poll finds

"This year, it's more important than ever to get the flu shot," CMS officials tweeted a few days later.
Healthcare providers play a key role in educating people with #Medicare about the importance of flu vaccination. This year, it’s more important than ever for people to get the flu shot. For flu vaccination information and resources, go to https://t.co/kCIdU5TvK5 #FightFlu pic.twitter.com/E6tDXUw6hn— CMSGov (@CMSGov) September 25, 2020
The agency is scrambling to ensure there are enough supplies of—and public confidence in—the flu vaccine in advance of the potential dual threat of flu and COVID-19, he said.
Monday, the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) issued a release recommending all Americans older than six months get a seasonal flu vaccine as soon as possible. "“Given the current pandemic, it is especially important this year that people take steps to avoid getting and spreading the flu virus, and the most important step is getting a flu vaccine now,” said AANP President Sophia Thomas in a statement. “Symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 can look similar—fever, cough, body aches—so we encourage everyone to take flu prevention seriously. As with COVID-19, we want to keep the flu from spreading to our most vulnerable citizens, as well as to the health care providers and essential workers who are already stretched thin during the pandemic.”