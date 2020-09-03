20% of clinicians considering leaving primary care in light of COVID-19-linked financial challenges: survey

hospital building with a sign that says outpatient
One in 10 practices indicated they were uncertain of their solvency for the coming month, according to a survey released by the Larry A. Green Center and Primary Care Collaborative. (Getty/Mark Winfrey)

The primary care industry is contracting in the face of financial challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new survey (PDF) from the Larry A. Green Center and Primary Care Collaborative.

In August, 2% of practices closed while another 2% are considering bankruptcy, the survey found.

One in 10 practices indicated they were uncertain of their solvency for the coming month. The survey also found 20% of clinicians said they were considering leaving primary care, and 13% said they were uncertain of their future in the profession.

Featured Webinar

Improving medication use in a complex Medicare population: How a tech-enabled comprehensive pharmacy service can transform care for at-risk MAPD members

Join Kerri Petrin and Sapna Patel as they discuss the impact of Mosaic, a comprehensive pharmacy service that improves medication use among Medicare plans’ most at-risk members. Together they'll review a case study on how a large Medicare plan works with Mosaic to identify, enroll, and deliver care to medically complex and vulnerable members in order to earn 5-Star Part D quality scores and better-manage medical and pharmacy costs.

The survey was conducted by the Larry A. Green Center, a research group in Richmond, Virginia, and garnered 636 responses from doctors in 47 states. The survey is part of a series looking at the attitudes of primary care clinicians and patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

RELATED: Fewer than 10% of primary care practices have stabilized operations amid COVID-19 pandemic

It comes amid other indicators of financial concern for the primary care over the last month, the survey found, including: 

  • 47% of clinicians saying they've had clinicians or staff out due to illness or self-quarantine
  • 21% have had layoffs or furloughs
  • 28% have had a 30% to 50% drop in fee-for-service revenue (46% have seen a similar drop in patient volume)
  • 24% have shut down pre-pandemic quality initiatives
  • 34% have cut services offered to patients
  • 34% have pulled back or cut educational training

Meanwhile, clinicians reported observing examples of worsening patient health and social conditions including higher levels of mental health concerns (86%), more sleep issues (77%), weight gain (73%), food insecurity among patients (34%), housing insecurity among patients (38%) and an increased difficulty paying bills reported by patients (58%).

“Patients—many who have delayed care and are in economic jeopardy with federal unemployment  support sunsetting—are presenting with a broader array of needs,” said Ann Greiner, president and CEO of PCC, in a statement. “Primary care is responding by strengthening partnerships with public and behavioral health yet experiencing historic drops in revenue. We say to public and private policy makers: Primary care needs an immediate lifeline."

Read more on
COVID-19 Primary Care coronavirus News

Suggested Articles

Practices

Industry Voices—Less MCAT emphasis could bring more diversity

Traditional medical education has long relied on measures that are inherently weighted against diverse candidates to gauge future admissions success.

by David Lenihan
Practices

Bloomberg commits $100M to increase number of Black doctors

The funds from Bloomberg Philanthropies will go toward "significantly reducing the debt burden" of about 800 students.

by Tina Reed
A doctor holding a table
Tech

Industry Voices—Lessons learned from a virtual go-live

Here is what executives at McLaren Health Care learned from a virtual go-live during the pandemic and the hacks that really worked.

by Norman Chapin, M.D., McLaren Health Care