UnitedHealthcare offers a look at results from its Level2 diabetes program

UnitedHealthcare is offering a look at the impacts its Level2 diabetes program is having on members.

In a study presented at the American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions, the insurance giant found that 73% of UHC members that were enrolled in the program and started with an A1C of seven or more saw "clinically meaningful improvement" in their levels.

On average, A1C levels decreased by 1.39 percentage points after a year and by 1.36 at two years.

UnitedHealthcare unveiled the program in 2020. Level2 provides members with multiple connected devices they can use to manage Type 2 diabetes, including a continuous glucose monitor and activity tracker. They receive app-based alerts from the devices, and are also connected to one-on-one coaching that can help them maintain lifestyle change.

“Level2 is one way we are working to reduce the impact of type 2 diabetes by helping people work to improve their condition while offering employers incentives to adopt evidence-based solutions,” said Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare’s commercial business, in a press release.

“Level2’s combination of data, technology and personal support can help members achieve better health and support employers seeking to address potentially one of their biggest drivers of medical costs," Randall said.

The insurer noted that Level2 has a net promoter score of 82, which is above industry benchmarks.

Diabetes and comorbid conditions like obesity are in the headlines amid the rising demand for GLP-1 drugs, which are used to manage weight. UnitedHealthcare said that a program like Level2 in conjunction with GLP-1 coverage based on Food and Drug Administration guidelines can generate significant value for an employer.

For employers that sign on with the Level2 Assured Value Program, firms with at least 125 covered employees who have Type 2 diabetes will see "100% of program fees reconciled against actual medical and pharmacy claims savings," UnitedHealthcare said.

If program participation generates less value than the fees paid into it, Level2 will refund the difference, according to the release.

“The leading technology and specialized clinical support that Level2 offers is truly a win-win for both the health of our employees with type 2 diabetes and the potential long-term cost savings of our organization,” said Loren Kennedy, senior vice president of World Travel Holdings, in the release.