UnitedHealthcare adding 4 new states to ACA exchange footprint for 2024

UnitedHealthcare is expanding its footprint on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) exchanges to four new states in 2024, the insurance giant announced Tuesday.

The new states are New Jersey, New Mexico, South Carolina and Wisconsin, bringing its total footprint to 26 states. Over the past four years, the company has significantly grown its reach on the marketplaces from 177 counties across 11 states to 1,032 counties in 26 states for 2024.

It also offers ACA plans in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

UHC said the expanded footprint will make its plans available to 60% of the eligible population.

“It is as important as ever for everyone to have access to quality health care coverage,” said Marcus Robinson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Individual and Family Plans, in the release. “We are honored for the opportunity to serve more people in 2024 with affordable, convenient plans and to help expand equitable access to care.”

Thanks to expanded subsidies and other flexibilities rolled out during the COVID-19 pandemic, enrollment in ACA exchange plans has reached record highs. More than 16 million people signed up for coverage in the 2023 open enrollment window, according to data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Increasing stability also lured previously skittish insurers to either return to the exchanges or expand their footprints.

UnitedHealthcare said that many people qualify for plans with $0 premiums and that 90% of its ACA exchange plan members qualify for a subsidy that brings down the cost of coverage.

Plans offered this year include $0 copayments for primary care visits and virtual urgent care as well as prescription costs as low as $5 at more than 40,000 in-network pharmacies, UHC said.

New Copay Focus plans include $0 deductibles for medical care and predictable copayments for key services. Plan options also include adult dental and vision coverage, a potential $100 reward for completing health and wellness tasks and free access to digital fitness classes.

Open enrollment begins Nov. 1 and continues through Jan. 15, 2024.