UnitedHealth boosts 2025 outlook on back of Q3 earnings beat

Shares in industry giant UnitedHealth Group rose before market open as the company boosted its guidance for the year.

UHG reported its third-quarter earnings Tuesday morning, in which it said it now expects to bring in at least $16.25 in full-year earnings per share. In the second quarter, the company estimated $16 in earnings per share for the year.

The guidance boost comes with more positive news for the company, as it surpassed Wall Street's expectations on profit after posting a miss in both the first and second quarters—a rarity for UnitedHealth—as it navigated elevated medical costs and other headwinds.

The company reported $2.4 billion in profit for the third quarter, down from the $6.1 billion in reported a year ago. Profits through the first nine months of the year were $12 billion, growing year over year from the $8.9 billion posted through the first three quarters of 2024.

The company did fall short of Wall Street's estimates on revenue, according to Zacks Investment Research, with $113.2 billion. That is a significant jump year over year, however, compared to the $100.8 billion haul reported in the third quarter of 2024.

UHG has brought in $334.4 billion in revenue through three quarters, up from $299.5 billion through the first nine months of 2024.

“We remain focused on strengthening performance and positioning for durable and accelerating growth in 2026 and beyond, and our results this quarter reflect solid execution toward that goal,” said Stephen Hemsley, CEO of UHG, in the press release.

At UnitedHealthcare, revenues grew 16% year over year to $87.1 billion, reflecting growth in Medicare and Medicaid. The company boasted 50.1 million members in the third quarter, up by about 795,000 year over year.

The company said its medical loss ratio was 89.9% in the quarter, tracking with the ongoing trend toward higher utilization that the entire insurance industry is feeling.

Revenues at Optum, meanwhile, increased 8% year over year to $69.2 billion. It reported flat revenue $25.9 billion at Optum Health and $4.9 billion at Optum Insight, while revenue was up 16% compared to the prior year quarter at Optum Rx, posting $39.7 billion.

Optum Health continues to feel the sting of elevated utilization, the company said, as well as a reduction in Medicare funding.

The company's share price was up by about 1% premarket.