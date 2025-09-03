SCAN Health Plan to expand MA footprint into Wash. for 2026

SCAN Health Plan announced that it intends to expand its Medicare Advantage footprint into a new state, bucking an industry trend toward exiting certain markets.

The California-based insurer announced Wednesday that it will offer MA plans in Washington state for the first time, entering into Pierce, Spokane and Thurston counties for 2026. It also plans to grow its reach in California and Texas by adding six and two new counties, respectively.

The expansion plans are pending regulatory approval, and, should they receive the OK, coverage will be available in those regions beginning Jan. 1.

SCAN said in the announcement that the updated footprint will reach 9 million Medicare eligibles. The insurer currently serves more than 310,000 members across six states.

“This is more than a geographic expansion; it’s a reaffirmation of our mission to meet the needs of seniors at every stage of their aging journey,” said Karen Schulte, president of Medicare at SCAN Health Plan, in the announcement. “In today’s environment, when many insurers are narrowing or exiting their Medicare Advantage offerings, SCAN is stepping up to serve communities that deserve the stability, compassion, and personalized care that come with a nonprofit health plan.”

The MA program has been under significant financial pressure, facing rising utilization rates and additional regulatory hurdles. Major payers have announced plans to exit certain markets that are underperforming, including industry leader UnitedHealthcare, which said its departures would impact about 600,000 enrollees.

Humana, similarly, has slimmed down its portfolio and exited certain markets.

SCAN said in the announcement that it's aiming to offer certainty to current and prospective members in a turbulent time for MA.

“Older adults across the country are asking for care that doesn’t just promise, but proves, its commitment through consistent access, personalized support, and a focus on outcomes that matter,” Schulte added. “Our nonprofit status isn’t just a tax designation; it’s a declaration of who we are and what we stand for.”

Medicare's annual enrollment period begins Oct. 15.