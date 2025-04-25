Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to federal charges in murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

UPDATED: 2:25 p.m. on April 25

The man accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December pleaded not guilty on Friday to federal charges against him.

Per CNN, Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old native of Maryland, pleaded not guilty to a federal murder charge as well as two counts of stalking and a firearms charge. The news outlet reported that the court appearance attracted a significant crowd of supporters, as did his last court appearance in February.

Earlier this month, the Department of Justice announced that it would seek the death penalty should Mangione be convicted of Thompson's killing. Thompson was walking alone to UnitedHealth Group's annual investor day on Dec. 4 when he was shot and killed in Manhattan.

Mangione was later arrested in central Pennsylvania, and police said that he had a manifesto on his person that suggested animus toward the health insurance industry, though he was not a member of UnitedHealthcare in particular. Reports said that bullets found at the scene read "deny," "delay," and "depose," purportedly a slogan used by insurers.

Thompson's murder sparked vitriol online toward health insurance companies, and that has carried over to the supporters who have attended Mangione's court hearings, CNN reported. The public response to the shooting is part of why DOJ is pursuing the death penalty, according to court documents.

In a formal notice of its intent to seek the death penalty, filed Thursday, DOJ cites "future dangerousness" as a factor. Mangione "presents a future danger because he expressed intent to target an entire industry, and rally political and social opposition to that industry, by engaging in an act of lethal violence; and he took steps to evade law enforcement, flee New York City immediately after the murder, and cross state lines while armed with a privately manufactured firearm and silencer," according to the filing.

UPDATED: 12:38 p.m. on April 1

The Department of Justice announced that it will pursue the death penalty for Luigi Mangione, the man charged with murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement Tuesday that she would direct federal attorneys to seek the death penalty in the case, a move that aligns with her day-one memo, "Reviving The Federal Death Penalty And Lifting The Moratorium On Federal Executions."

Maryland native Mangione, 26, was charged with Thompson's murder Dec. 19. The insurance executive was slain Dec. 4 in Manhattan while walking to UnitedHealth Group's annual investor day, and Mangione was arrested several days later in central Pennsylvania following a massive manhunt.

Documents found on Mangione at the time of his arrest indicated that he had a strong dislike for the healthcare industry and corporate America more broadly, and the shooting led to an outpouring of rage and vitriol at insurers.

“Luigi Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson—an innocent man and father of two young children—was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America," Bondi said. "After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again.”

UPDATED: 4:46 p.m. on Dec. 17

The man suspected of shooting and killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has been charged with first-degree murder and the indictment labels the slaying as an act of terrorism.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg hosted a press conference Tuesday afternoon where he announced that 26-year-old Luigi Mangione, a native of Maryland, had officially been charged with first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism as well as two counts of second-degree murder.

Bragg said that the response to the shooting, with many people celebrating Thompson's death and venting the frustration they feel with the health insurance industry, was the goal, which is why they are treating the murder as an act of terrorism.

"This was a frightening, well-planned, targeted murder that was intended to cause shock and attention and intimidation," he said.

Mangione is currently held in Pennsylvania, where he was identified by an employee at an Altoona McDonald's. Bragg said he would appear in court Thursday morning in a preliminary hearing on gun charges in the Keystone State as well as for extradition to New York.

New York Police Department Jessica Tisch decried the online response to Thompson's killing and the "lionization" of Mangione as the alleged perpetrator. She said that wanted posters naming other CEOs in healthcare and beyond as targets were hung in New York, with a poster featuring Thompson that had a large red "X" over his image.

She said that "extreme activists" also circulated a deck of cards featuring images of major executives on a most wanted list.

"These are the threats of a lawless, violent mob that would trade in their own vigilantism for the rule of law that protects us all," Tisch said.

UPDATED: 1:53 p.m. on Dec. 9

The New York Police Department confirmed that there is a man in custody in central Pennsylvania in connection with the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during a news conference at 1:30 p.m. on Monday that the man was acting "suspiciously" in an Altoona, Pennsylvania McDonalds this morning, and a worker at the restaurant recognized him as resembling images of the shooter released by police over the course of the investigation.

Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Maryland native Luigi Mangione. It's unclear if he has particular ties to Pennsylvania, though NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said it's believed he went to college in the Keystone State. Tisch called him a "strong person of interest."

Mangione was charged with murder in New York late Monday, and faces additional charges in Pennsylvania, according to court documents.

Tisch said that the suspect was found with a gun matching that believed to be used in the crime, multiple false identification cards and a three-page, handwritten manifesto that is believed to be linked to his motive. Kenny did not specify the content of the document, as it is in Altoona, but said it appears Mangione had "ill will toward corporate America."

A police official who has seen the manifesto told CNN that the document says the shooting "had to be done." "These parasites had it coming," is also written in the manifesto, according to CNN.

Kenny also said that gun recovered is a ghost gun, meaning it was likely created at home by the suspect. He said it may have been 3D-printed, and while it has not been forensically examined as of yet, it appears to be capable of shooting 9 mm rounds, which were used in Thompson's killing.

He added that detectives are still piecing together how Mangione traveled to Pennsylvania. NYPD detectives and representatives from the Manhattan district attorney's office are traveling to Altoona to question Mangione. Charges have not yet been filed in New York, but once they are the suspect can be extradited.

He faces gun charges in Pennsylvania.

Kenny said that police's decision to release multiple waves of photos of the suspected shooter was the critical turning point that broke the case, though detectives have recovered significant evidence over the past several days.

"Our hope is that today's apprehension brings some relief to Brian's family, friends, colleagues and the many others affected by this unspeakable tragedy," a UnitedHealth Group spokesperson said in a statement to Fierce Healthcare. "We thank law enforcement and will continue to work with them on this investigation."

"We ask that everyone respect the family's privacy as they mourn," the spokesperson said.

UPDATED: 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 9

The New York Times reported that a patron at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania — a city of about 45,000 in the central part of the Keystone State — called in a tip at about 9:15 a.m. this morning about the man after seeing him in the restaurant.

The individual has not been arrested or charged at present, and police have not released his name or any other details, the Times reported. The person brought in was carrying multiple fake identification cards and arrived in town on a Greyhound bus, which aligns with steps police believe the shooter took after fleeing the scene, law enforcement sources told the outlet.

The Times reported that the individual showed police the same fake New Jersey ID they believe was used to a book a hostel in New York where the shooter is believed to have stayed.

CNN reported that a search found the man carrying a gun with a silencer similar to the one used in the shooting, as well as carrying documents on him that police are examining for clues to a potential motive.

UPDATED: 11:25 a.m. ET on Dec. 5

The New York Police Department has released new photos of the suspect in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, the first images that show his face.

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information in the case.

🚨UPDATE: Below are photos of a person of interest wanted for questioning regarding the Midtown Manhattan homicide on Dec. 4. This does not appear to be a random act of violence; all indications are that it was a premediated, targeted attack.



The full investigative efforts of… pic.twitter.com/K3kzC4IbtS — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 5, 2024

As the hunt for the suspect continues, multiple news outlets are reporting that bullet casings found at the scene are proving to be central to the investigation as it moves into its second day.

The New York Times, CNN, ABC News and NBC News were among the outlets reporting that the bullet casings were inscribed with the words "deny," "defend" and "depose." While a motive for the shooting remains unclear, UnitedHealthcare and its peers have come under significant fire for denying patient claims.

For example, a report released in October by the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations found that major Medicare Advantage insurers — which includes UHC, Humana and Aetna — used technology to reject prior authorization requests even as profits grew.

The report found that between 2019 and 2022, these three payers denied post-acute care claims far more often than other MA insurers.

Details on trends in the commercial space, however, are harder to come by.

On social media, multiple users posted about their own experiences with claims denials and medical costs following Thompson's death.

The at-times even gleeful response on social media sites to Thompson's killing stands in stark contrast to messages from within the industry, with multiple colleagues and peers in this space offering condolences and remembering their experiences with the long-time executive.

UPDATED: 12:02 p.m. ET on Dec. 4

The New York Police Department confirmed late Wednesday morning that UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson had been shot and killed in Manhattan earlier that day ahead of the company's annual investor conference.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch told media at a briefing that all evidence so far points to the shooting being a targeted attack on Thompson. She said that the shooter appeared to be "lying in wait for several minutes" before approaching Thompson from behind and opening fire.

Tisch said that multiple people walked past the shooter but he "appeared to wait for the target."

"I want to be clear at this time every indication is that this was a premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack," she said.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny also offered additional details on the timeline of the shooting. He said that police received a call about the shooting at 6:46 a.m. and were on the scene by 6:48 a.m., and found Thompson on the ground with gunshot wounds to the back and leg.

He was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead at 7:12 a.m., Kenny said.

The shooter has not yet been identified, but police said that he appeared to be a light-skinned man wearing a brown jacket and carrying a "very distinctive" gray backpack. As the investigation is in its early stages, Kenny said investigators could not confirm whether the shooter was professional, but early evidence indicates he was comfortable with using firearms.

Kenny said that the gun appeared to jam as the shooter fired at Thompson, and the shooter was able to clear that jam fairly readily.

The suspect fled the scene on foot into an alleyway before getting on a bicycle. He was last seen at 6:48 a.m. parking the bike near Central Park, Kenny said.

He said that a cellphone was recovered in the alley that is currently being processed, it's currently unclear if it was related to the shooting. NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the shooting.

New: NYPD releases suspect photos and announces reward in shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/gicBe3D2vQ — Tim McNicholas (@TimMcNicholas) December 4, 2024

Kenny said that NYPD officers are interviewing Thompson's friends, family and coworkers for any indicators as to whether Thompson was threatened previously. He said the NYPD will also connect to law enforcement in Minnesota, where UnitedHealth Group is headquartered, for further details.

The company issued a statement following Thompson's death. CEO Andrew Witty ended UnitedHealth's investor day early following the shooting.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare," UnitedHealth Group said. "Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time."

"Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him," the company said.

Other industry organizations expressed their condolences as well. JC Scott, CEO of the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, which represents pharmacy benefit managers, said the organization's "thoughts, prayers, and support are with our colleagues at PCMA member OptumRx, the entire UnitedHealth team, and the Thompson family.”

Craig Kennedy, CEO of Medicaid Health Plans of America, echoed the sentiment.

"Through his work at United, Brian was committed to helping beneficiaries live healthier lives, recognizing the importance of whole-person healthcare," Kennedy said. "Emphasizing that a simplified healthcare experience was optimal, he valued the importance of meeting consumer needs while sustaining positive, trustworthy relationships with providers."

"And in advocating for the nation’s health care delivery system to work for everyone, he helped ensure that vulnerable, underserved populations have access to quality, affordable, and effective healthcare," he said.

In a LinkedIn post, Michael Tuffin, president and CEO of industry group AHIP, wrote, "Heartbroken and horrified by the loss of my friend Brian Thompson. He was a devoted father, a good friend to many and a refreshingly candid colleague and leader. All of us at AHIP are thinking of Brian’s family and his UnitedHealth Group colleagues at this difficult time."

Dana Erickson, president and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota wrote on LinkedIn: "I cannot express enough how shocked and deeply saddened I am by the tragic death of Brian Thompson. Throughout the industry, Brian was known as a genuine and giving person who brought out the best in his teams with true authenticity and sincerity. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time. His loss will be felt profoundly by many."

UnitedHealth Group abruptly ended its investor day event on Wednesday morning as new reports surfaced that the CEO of its health plan division had been fatally shot.

The New York Post reported that UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot in the chest in Midtown Manhattan outside of the Hilton for the conference. The outlet reported that at about 6:46 a.m. Thompson reached the hotel, where a masked man fired multiple times.

Police sources told the Post that the shooting appears to be targeted. Thompson was sent to Mt. Sinai Hospital and later pronounced dead, according to the report.

Thompson was 50 years old.

Police have not yet made any arrests, according to the Post. The New York Police Department released photos of the suspect, who is dressed in all black, wearing a mask and carrying a tan backpack. Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information on the shooting as they search for the suspect.

Officials have yet to make a public statement on the shooting, but the Post's reporting is corroborated by articles from Bloomberg, The New York Times, New York news station PIX11 and CNN.

The gunman was "waiting for some time" before Thompson arrived at the hotel, investigators told CNN.

CEO Andrew Witty ended the company's annual investor day early as the team addressed a "very serious medical situation."

Thompson became CEO of UnitedHealthcare in 2021 after serving as CEO of UHC's government programs division, which oversees its Medicare and Medicaid plans. He joined UnitedHealth Group in 2004 and held numerous leadership positions across the country.

UnitedHealthcare is the nation's largest private insurer, with 50.7 million members across its medical plans as of the third quarter. UHG is the largest healthcare company in the U.S., ranking at No. 4 on the Fortune 500 for 2024.

This is a developing story and will be updated.