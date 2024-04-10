Report: HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra could leave Biden's cabinet for California governor run

Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra is reportedly monitoring the possibility of running for governor of California in two years, leaving his role in President Biden's Cabinet to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom when his term ends.

Sources close with Becerra say the secretary has had conversations with Democratic officials about leaving the administration after the November general election to run for political office in the Golden State, Politico reported Tuesday night.

HHS has not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.

In recent weeks, Becerra has defended health priorities within Biden's budget and withstood questions from Congress on the Change Healthcare debacle.

Becerra is the first Latino to serve as HHS secretary. In Congress, he was one of the original co-sponsors of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), traveling the country for President Joe Biden defending the administration's actions in protecting and bolstering the landmark legislation.

He then served as California attorney general from 2017 to 2021 before narrowly being approved by the Senate as HHS secretary by a vote of 50-49. As attorney general, he was known for a successful $575 million lawsuit against Sutter Health, standing by the ACA, defending access to birth control and taking on pharma companies.

It's not expected Biden would retain Becerra as HHS secretary even if he wins reelection, and it's unlikely Becerra would want to continue if asked, the report said.