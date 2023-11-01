'Podnosis': A look at Blue Shield of California's new pharmacy benefits model

In this week's episode of “Podnosis,” we explore Blue Shield of California's plan to transform its pharmacy model. This includes a shift away from the traditional PBM relationship in favor of forming partnerships with five companies: Amazon Pharmacy, Abarca, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs Company, CVS Caremark, and Prime Therapeutics.

Fierce's Paige Minemyer sat down with Blue Shield of California's Chief Operating Officer, Sandra Clarke, to discuss the new approach to pharmacy benefits.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: