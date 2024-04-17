'Podnosis': Inside Morgan Health’s investment strategy and the art of the pitch

After the dissolution of its joint venture with Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway called Haven, JPMorgan Chase formed a new division, Morgan Health, to continue pushing for reform in the industry. Morgan Health has invested in multiple businesses over the past three years that can potentially improve employer-sponsored healthcare.
This week on “Podnosis,” Paige Minemyer from Fierce Healthcare interviews Morgan Health Partner Dan Hartman about the company's investment strategy and how to make a memorable pitch.
To learn more about the topics in this episode:
- JPMorgan launching business arm to address cost, quality of employer healthcare
- Virgin Pulse, HealthComp to merge in $3B deal aimed at improving employer health
- Morgan Health, Kaiser Permanente partner on health equity
- Morgan Health unveils policy platform, pushes for value-based care in employer market