'Podnosis': Inside Morgan Health’s investment strategy and the art of the pitch

By Ayla Ellison, Paige Minemyer Apr 17, 2024 9:55am
Podnosis Employer-Sponsored Health Plan

After the dissolution of its joint venture with Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway called Haven, JPMorgan Chase formed a new division, Morgan Health, to continue pushing for reform in the industry. Morgan Health has invested in multiple businesses over the past three years that can potentially improve employer-sponsored healthcare.  

This week on “Podnosis,” Paige Minemyer from Fierce Healthcare interviews Morgan Health Partner Dan Hartman about the company's investment strategy and how to make a memorable pitch. 

