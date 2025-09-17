A playbook to boost medication adherence

Medication nonadherence is not new, but it remains a persistent, complex problem. Adherence rates hover near 50%—roughly the same as two decades ago—as companies explore new ways to engage patients and help them stick to treatment regimens.

AdhereHealth combines technology with care navigators to identify at-risk patients and help them consistently access their prescriptions. In this episode of "Podnosis," Fierce Healthcare Senior Writer Anastassia Gliadkovskaya speaks with Chandra Y. Osborn, Ph.D., M.P.H., chief experience officer at AdhereHealth, about how the company takes on risk to drive outcomes and why it keeps a human in the loop.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: