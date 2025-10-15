PCMA CEO JC Scott to step down by year-end

Pharmaceutical Care Management Association President and CEO JC Scott will step down by the end of this year, the organization announced Tuesday.

Scott has led PCMA for more than seven years,= and is in the last year of his contract with the lobbying group, which represents the pharmacy benefit management industry. Under his tenure, the PCMA has evolved to better represent the breadth of the PBM industry, adding a new seat on its board for mid-market companies.

He's also played a key role in navigating a time of change for the PBM market as regulators and lawmakers weighed a slew of reforms. In that environment, Scott "helped advance a vision that harnessed industry change while defending and promoting the value delivered by PBMs," per the announcement.

“JC has led PCMA during a critical period of transition in health care," said PCMA Board Chairman Adam Kautzner, who is president of Evernorth Care Management and Express Scripts, in the press release. "He works tirelessly to advocate for the PBM industry and our mission to lower prescription costs for the patients, businesses, labor unions, health plans and public partners we’re proud to serve."

"We value JC’s role in leading PCMA to where it is today during a time of dynamic changes on Capitol Hill and in the states," Kautzner said. "As we begin the search for a new head of the association, it is helpful to have JC’s continued guidance in this transition period."

Kautzner himself just stepped into the role of board chairman last week, succeeding Mostafa Kamal, president and CEO of Prime Therapeutics, after his term came to a close. Kautzner leads one of the "Big Three" pharmacy benefit managers in Express Scripts.

Alongside the news that Kautzner would step into the chair role, the PCMA revealed that it would be establishing an Affiliates Council that represents mid-market and "innovator" firms. Jeff Park, president of Waltz Health, will chair the Affiliates Council and take its representative seat on the PCMA's board.

In the announcement, Scott said he is "grateful to the industry and the board for trusting me with this role for the last seven years."

"I am proud of what we’ve accomplished as we have pursued our critically important mission of delivering patients access to affordable prescription drugs. The team that we have assembled is made up of some of the best people I have worked with in my career. We have built something significant, and I know I am leaving PCMA better than I found it, which gives me confidence in what will come next for the trade association,” he said.