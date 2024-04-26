Payer Roundup—Molina protests Florida Medicaid decision; UHG's new Native American behavioral health partnership

Below is a roundup of payer-centric news headlines for the week of April 22, 2024.

Molina Healthcare protests FL Medicaid decision

Insurer Molina Healthcare is protesting the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration’s decision to not award the company a Medicaid contract, a recent SEC filing revealed.

Molina was one of three major health plans snubbed by the state when its contracts were awarded earlier this month.

In Virginia, the state department of Medical Assistance Services upheld its Medicaid awards last week after Molina protested, but Molina plans to file a legal challenge.

UnitedHealth’s $2 million grant for Native American behavioral health

The United Health Foundation announced a three-year, $2 million grant partnership with Native American Connections to provide behavioral healthcare for individuals in Phoenix, Arizona.

Residents living in Native American Connections housing properties will have access to the Mobile Health Initiative.

“We are breaking down barriers and bridging gaps, ensuring that every person receives the comprehensive care they deserve,” said Trula Breuninger, president and CEO of Native American Connections, in a statement.

The partnership also received a ringing endorsement from Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs.

Humana expands prior auth partnership

Humana will utilize Cohere Health’s prior authorization platform for diagnostic imaging and sleep services, the companies announced this week.

Cohere and Humana first worked to improve the prior authorization process for musculoskeletal services in 2021 through a pilot program in 12 states. That was expanded in 2022 across all 50 states and again last year for cardiovascular services.

“Expanding our partnership with Cohere further supports our commitment to improving prior authorization for our members and providers,” said Lisa Stephens, senior vice president of clinical operations at Humana, in a statement. ”Diagnostic imaging is often the start of a patient’s journey, and we are confident our collaboration will further elevate our members’ overall healthcare journey and streamline administrative tasks for our providers.”

WellCare of Kentucky joins PTSD pilot program

Centene subsidiary WellCare of Kentucky is joining forces with Freespira, a developer of at-home treatments for anxiety attacks and PTSD symptoms with Freespira.

The Medicaid plan is the first health plan in the state to partner with a company focused exclusively on digital treatments for mental health conditions, according to a news release.

"WellCare of Kentucky recognizes the pressing need for innovative treatment options for those struggling with panic attacks and PTSD symptoms, especially in underserved areas," said Joseph Perekupka, CEO of Freespira, in a statement.

