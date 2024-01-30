Payer Roundup–Molina Healthcare strengthens partnership with BeMe Health; North Carolina health plan limits GLP-1 coverage

Below is a roundup of payer-centric news for the week of Jan. 29, 2024.

Molina Healthcare of Florida partners with teen behavioral health app

Molina Healthcare of Florida and BeMe Health, a mental health app for teens, are partnering to provide customized mental health activities and coaching to more than 22,000 in-network teenagers.

Data from the National Alliance on Mental Illness find that 180,000 adolescents aged 12 to 17 have depression, yet 64% received no care in the last year, according to a press release.

BeMe Health finalized partnerships with Molina Healthcare of California, Inland Empire Health Plan and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, Fierce Healthcare reported in November. BeMe CEO Nicki Tessler said it disguises clinical interventions through fun, kid-friendly activities with a "medicine in honey" approach.

North Carolina State Health Plan cuts Wegovy coverage

Starting April 1, the North Carolina State Health Plan will stop covering weight loss drugs including Wegovy. The vote was a 4-3 decision in favor of phasing out coverage, reported local TV station WRAL.

Demand for GLP-1 drugs has steadily increased, leading to payers across the country to worry about the associated costs. At the beginning of 2023, the state's health plan covered 5,000 prescriptions for GLP-1 drugs, but that number skyrocketed to nearly 25,000 by the end of 2023. WRAL said these members will keep their coverage, but new prescriptions will no longer be covered.

State administrators worried the finances were no longer feasible for the state. Despite the state now paying $139 million for current prescriptions, instead of the rebate offer from Novo Nordisk and pharmacy benefit manager CVS/Caremark that cost $85 million, the state is paying less than the projected $170 million it would have spent to cover new prescriptions, explained state administrator Sam Watts.

The health plan did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fierce Healthcare.

In a new white paper released by Milliman, the consulting firm shows that GLP-1 drugs represented more than $4 billion in gross Medicaid spend in 2022, and utilization is expected to continue rising as more drugs enter the market. It's expected more use cases will be applied to GLP-1 agonists as more studies are conducted.

The paper suggests there may be an opening for state Medicaid programs to contract with manufacturers through value-based agreements to reduce costs. This would allow states to monitor patient outcomes including comorbidities.

Medical Mutual acquiring ProMedica's insurance brand

Paramount Health Insurance, the commercial and traditional Medicare insurance subsidiary of ProMedica, will be bought by Medical Mutual. The transaction is expected to close May 1.

The insurance line will still operate under the Paramount name, and all of ProMedica's providers will still be in network for members that transition over to Medical Mutual. ProMedica said it doesn't expect members' health insurance plans to change for the 2024 year in a FAQ post Monday.

ProMedica is a nonprofit health system in Toledo, Ohio, while Medical Mutual is a 90-year-old insurer and one of the largest in Ohio.