Payer Roundup—Iowa extends postpartum Medicaid coverage; Aetna settles fertility lawsuit

Below is a roundup of payer-centric news headlines you may have missed during the month of May 2024.

California plan funds health information exchange initiative

L.A. Care Health Plan is sending healthcare practices funds to better secure patient medical information electronically through adoption of health information exchanges (HIEs), the nation's largest publicly operated health plan announced Wednesday.

The commitment totals $2.8 million over three years. Providers and plans were mandated to start exchanging data in January, but some providers were granted exception to begin the practice by 2026.

“L.A. Care plans to support 426 practices—both solo practitioners and clinics—in this one-time incentive program,” said John Baackes, L.A. Care CEO, in a statement. “The incentive funding is intended to support implementation fees and any annual subscription costs the practices might have when they sign on to one of the exchanges.”

Group practices are able to receive up to $30,000, clinics up to $28,500 and solo practitioners up to $5,000.

Iowa extends postpartum Medicaid coverage

Iowa signed into law Wednesday a law that extends Medicaid coverage to new and expectant mothers for one year, starting in 2025.

It's the continuation of a policy that began during the COVID-19 pandemic, reported the Iowa Capital Dispatch. Families making less than $64,500 per year qualify.

“By extending post-partum Medicaid coverage for thousands of new moms, we will set new families on a path to prosperity and opportunity,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds in a statement.

UHG awards mental health grant

The Arc of the United States has received a three-year, $2.5 million grant from the United Health Foundation to improve mental health for people with intellectual and development disabilities (IDD).

Katy Neas, CEO of The Arc, which is a nonprofit advocating for those with IDD, said mental health needs are “going unmet due to stigma, lack of training and biases” in this community.

Ten communities will receive $100,000 grants through the partnership. United Health will train caregivers, first responders and educators on mental health needs for this population, according to a news release.

Former Boston Celtic prison bound for insurance fraud

Glen “Big Baby” Davis, a 2008 NBA champion for the Boston Celtics, has been sentenced to 40 months in prison for his role in an alleged insurance fraud scheme.

Davis and 21 other people, including 18 former players, filed false claims with the league’s benefits plan. He was found guilty for healthcare fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud, according to multiple news outlets.

CVS Aetna settles fertility lawsuit

Aetna has settled a lawsuit that alleged the insurer made fertility treatments more expensive for LGBTQ+ customers, news outlets reported.

The insurer will now reimburse individuals denied coverage with a pool of funds totaling $2 million. Aetna will also work to standardize all fertility treatment access.

CVS Health said the company is “committed to providing quality care to all individuals regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” a spokesperson told media organizations.

Economist: Illinois weight loss drug coverage could exceed cost projections

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is looking for $210 million to cover one year of weight loss drugs, a decision that could result in positive health outcomes but may prove to be too financially difficult, reported WBEZ.

Pritzker codified a provision in the May budget that requires insurance carriers to cover the drug through the State Employees Group Insurance Program. However, one economist said the real cost could be anywhere from $300 million to $590 million, and the health-related benefits would not offset the costs enough to be viable.

About 1 in 8 adults say they have taken GLP-1 drugs, and 6% are currently taking a GLP-1 drug, a new KFF tracking poll found.

New Wellcare primary care partnership

Centene business Wellcare and Wellvana, a value-based care physician company, are looking to expand primary care in several states.

The new, multiyear partnership is available to eligible members in Georgia, Tennessee and Texas.

"Through Wellcare and Wellvana's like-minded approach to value-based care, we are well positioned to advance the health of our members and improve the quality of care we provide," said Michael Carson, CEO of Centene's Medicare business, in a statement.

NAACOS sends letter to CMS over urinary catheter fraud

Worried about blowback against unsuspecting accountable care organizations (ACOs), a coalition of industry groups are urging the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to not punish ACOs for the recent catheter fraud scandal.

Led by the National Association of ACOs, the groups are asking CMS to remove catheter expenditures from ACO calculations in 2023, develop an outlier policy for similar spending oddities and give providers an option for second reconciliation.

House Republicans sent a similar letter in March, demanding more answers for how this scandal flew under the radar. CMS said last month it is looking into the issue.

Boston Children’s joins BCBSMA financial model

Boston Children’s Hospital will be the first children’s hospital in the country to join a pay-for-equity financial payment model.

The model, established by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (BCBSMA), is designed to improve health equity (in areas like colorectal cancer screenings and diabetes care) and value-based care arrangements for its members. More than half of BCBSMA members receive care in agreements originating from this model, according to a release.

Major health systems already participate in the model including Tufts Medicine, Steward Healthcare, Beth Israel Lahey Health, Mass General Brigham and Boston Accountable Care Organization.

Oregon buys Medicaid members air conditioners

Oregon is sending its Medicaid residents air conditioners and other equipment to alleviate health effects that are a result of extreme climate change effects, reported KFF Health News.

The state is the first to use Medicaid funds for climate-related costs, hoping to improve health outcomes in the comfort of an individual’s own home.

“Climate change is a health care issue,” said Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.