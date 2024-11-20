Payer Roundup—CVS insider trading scandal; DOJ closely examining PBMs

Below is a roundup of payer-centric news headlines you may have missed during the month of November 2024.

Leading stories

CVS insider trading scandal

A Pennsylvania man was arrested and charged by the DOJ with insider trading and lying to the FBI after he earned $617,000 from stock and options trades.

The man, Carlos Sacanell, got his hands on information from his long-term partner, who was an executive at Oak Street Health. He purchased Oak Street stock before CVS publicly bought Oak Street for $10.6 billion. At the time, Sacanell owned more call options than any other retail investor.

The SEC is also charging him with violating antifraud provisions.

Sacanell could face up to 25 years in prison.

DOJ evaluating PBM action

A top Department of Justice official says the department is reviewing business practices by major pharmacy benefit managers, reported the Ohio Capital Journal.

Doha Mekki, principal deputy assistant general for the department’s antitrust division, listened to a roundtable discussion hosted by the American Economic Liberties Project, where participants discussed how PBMs hurt small pharmacies and have outsized impacts over prescription drug prices. She said the business practices by PBMs mimic behaviors the DOJ sees in other industries, but she declined to say what action the DOJ may take.

The Federal Trade Commission sued vertically integrated PBMs and group purchasing organizations for anti-competitive practices in September.

Medicare improperly paid acute-care hospitals by $190M: OIG report

Medicare should not have paid $190 million over five years to acute-care hospitals and enrollees could have saved more than $43 million, a report from the Office of Inspector General for the Department of Health revealed.

OIG recommended the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) edit system processes to reduce payments to hospice enrollees in this scenario and help educate hospitals.

“Specifically, our medical reviewer found that Medicare paid acute-care hospitals for outpatient services that palliated or managed hospice enrollees’ terminal illnesses and related conditions,” the report summary stated. “These services were already covered as part of the hospices’ per diem payments and should have been provided directly by the hospices or under arrangements between the hospices and acute-care hospitals.”

Legal

Aetna, Optum settle class action suit

Aetna and OptumHealth recently settled a class action lawsuit alleging the insurers hid administrative fees as medical expenses.

Executives were accused of adding service codes to medical bills that increased out-of-pocket costs for patients.

The two insurers will have until the end of January to reach a settlement figure.

Small pharmacies sue PBMs, GoodRx

Two independent pharmacies in New York are taking a class-action lawsuit to CVS Caremark, Express Scripts, GoodRx, MedImpact Healthcare Systems and Navitus Health Solutions.

Old Baltimore Pike Apothecary and Smith’s Pharmacy argue, much like other lawsuits against PBMs in recent years, that PBMs conspire to fix prices for drug claims and cause small pharmacies to pay more in fees.

The lawsuit (PDF) also highlights how PBMs use GoodRx as a clearinghouse, and identifies that prescriptions are processed through discount cards after new partnerships with PBMs in 2023.

HCSC accused in overtime suit

Blue Cross company Health Care Services Corp. is accused of not paying approximately 100 employees overtime pay they were owed, reports Crain’s Chicago Business.

The plaintiff argues the employees were not classified correctly under state and federal overtime laws, and the company was aware of the issue.

BCBSM to dole out $12.7M in vaccine suit

A Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan employee was awarded $12.7 million after the insurer rejected her choice to not obtain a COVID-19 vaccination because it interfered with her religious beliefs, reported Crain’s Detroit Business.

The insurer’s vaccine policy, and the court’s decision, could be applied to many other similar vaccine lawsuits around the country.

Harvard Pilgrim, Medica face HIV discrimination complaints

The HIV + Hepatitis Policy Institute filed five discrimination complaints to state insurance commissioners against Medica and Harvard Pilgrim.

The organization claims the insurers try to ensure enrollment remains low among people with HIV, and that the insurers place HIV brand-name and generic drugs on the highest cost formulary tier. It is also alleged the plans do not cover drugs recommended by national guidelines, and the insurers don’t meet health benefits benchmarks.

Similar complaints have been filed against North Carolina Blue Cross Blue Shield and Community Health Choice Texas.

“We continue to uncover private insurers that engage in discriminatory plan design by using drug formularies that discourage enrollment of people living with HIV. Putting every HIV drug, including cheap generics, on the highest cost-sharing tier and not covering drugs necessary to treat HIV are blatant examples of discrimination,” said Carl Schmid, executive director of the HIV+Hepatitis Policy Institute, in a statement. “Without proper regulation and enforcement, some insurers will try to get away with whatever they can."

Industry

Only Vermont ACO to close doors

OneCare Vermont, the state’s only accountable care organization, is terminating its operations at the end of next year.

The decision coincides with the conclusion of the Vermont All-Payer ACO Model, which will end simultaneously.

Executives said the ACO successfully improved primary care in the state and generated millions in shared savings though the extent of those savings is debatable and the ACO struggled in many ways, reported the Burlington Free Press.

AMA meetings pinpoint priorities

The American Medical Association discussed various policy positions during recent meetings. They include:

Requiring insurers to cover donor human breast milk

Simplifying the Medicare enrollment process for seniors

Legal action against insurers with inappropriate claim denials

Robust oversight of nonprofit hospital charity care policies

Offering incentives to drug manufacturers

Supporting ACA subsidies for undocumented immigrants, reported MedPage.

Bolstering data privacy protections

Developing a national strategy to root out cancer in rural areas

Reviewing the Health Professional Shortage Area scoring system to improve the primary care physician staffing crisis in rural areas

Allstate Health Solutions enters ICHRA partnership

Insurance company Allstate is beginning a partnership with Thatch and Centene subsidiary Ambetter Health to offer individual coverage health reimbursement arrangements (ICHRAs) through the Affordable Care Act.

Intuit QuickBooks customers can also utilize Allstate Health Solutions’ group insurance platform, and Ambetter will start offering Ambetter Health Solutions in 2025 in six states.

Aetna in Illinois offering same-day pharmacy delivery for free

Aetna Better Health of Illinois will begin to provide free, same-day pharmacy delivery for all eligible prescriptions.

The insurer has offered same-day prescription delivery since 2019. Deliveries under this new policy should take three hours or less. Aetna is the first managed care organization in the state to offer this benefit to Medicaid members.

Members must live within 15 miles of a CVS pharmacy. Aetna Better Health of Illinois serves more than 360,000 Medicaid members in 102 counties.

L.A. Care Health Plan gives $2.7M to health equity initiatives

L.A. Care Health plan is awarding $1.3 million to the California Association of Food Banks, $700,000 to the Advancing Economic Mobility Initiative and $700,000 to the Equity & Resilience Initiative.

Funds for the food banks will go toward helping residents sign up for the state’s supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP), while the other funds will progress projects for underrepresented residents.

“Healthcare is much more than a plastic card in somebody’s wallet,” said L.A. Care CEO John Baackes in a statement. “L.A. Care is dedicating new funding to three of its ongoing initiatives to ensure that it is continuing to support needy members and their communities beyond their doctor’s visits.”

Studies

Payer-provider model did not improve quality

A look back at a payer-provider value-based relationship in New Hampshire revealed there was no improvement in medical utilization, quality or spending from 2013 to 2019, a study from Health Services Research shows.

Pharmaceutical spending increased by $142 per member and a 13% increase in days covered for diabetes medications, but only 15% of members engaged in care management.

“In a disconnect from the empirical findings, payer and provider group leaders believed that the joint venture reduced healthcare costs and improved quality,” the study found.

