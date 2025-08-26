Johns Hopkins hospitals, clinicians leave UnitedHealthcare's network amid contract dispute

Time has run out for Johns Hopkins Medicine and United Healthcare (UHC) to reach common ground on a new contract agreement.

More than eight months of negotiations came to a head Monday, when the prior agreement between the academic health system and the nation’s largest private health insurer came to an end.

With no new agreement in hand, both parties are warning patients that Johns Hopkins’ hospitals and other facilities are now out of network for enrollees in UHC’s employer-sponsored commercial plans, Individual Family Plan, Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans, including Dual Special Needs Plan and Group Retiree. Johns Hopkins physicians, who only participated in UHC’s employer-sponsored commercial plans, are also now out of network.

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, in Florida, remains in network. Patients undergoing active or ongoing treatment for complex conditions, including those who were already approved for transplant services, at Johns Hopkins will remain in network and could be eligible for continuity of care, UHC said.

The breakdown wasn’t related to contracting rates, where both sides reached an agreement on higher payments. The issue arose from the terms each side sought surrounding the ability to refuse payments or services.

Johns Hopkins, in an online FAQ and in an emailed statement, pointed to UHC’s practices around “excessive” prior authorization requirements, “frequent” treatment denials and millions of dollars in delayed payments. The system said the terms it’s seeking are intended to curb those practices, which it said strain staff and impede care delivery.

“This is not about money, nor is it about small administrative issues,” Kim Hoppe, vice president of public relations at Johns Hopkins Medicine, said in an emailed statement. “We are negotiating our contract with United so that we can avoid aggressive claim denials that delay necessary care, excessive red tape that forces patients to wait for treatments, and significant payment delays that strain our ability to provide care. We will not sign a contract that allows an insurance company to put profits over patients' health and well-being.”

Johns Hopkins Medicine spans more than 50 total care locations, including six hospitals, and serves patients in Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Florida.

UHC said that it’s refusing the system's preferred contractual provisions to protect its enrollees' access to care.

One of the terms, UHC said, would allow Johns Hopkins “the right to refuse treatment for any employer it does not want to do business with. In other words, the health system is attempting to reserve the right to turn away UnitedHealthcare members at its discretion as an in-network provider.”

Another sore point is a demand that UHC plans be responsible for certain claims submitted by the health system for nonmembers, the insurer said, while giving the example of an enrollee whose recent switch to a new insurance carrier was not vetted by Johns Hopkins when they returned for additional services.

“Johns Hopkins refused to move off contractual terms no other health system in our network requires, including language that would allow it to deny patient access at its discretion,” Joseph Ochipinti, CEO of UHC’s Mid-Atlantic region, said in a statement. “Despite our repeated efforts to compromise and extend our contract to avoid disruption, Johns Hopkins refused. While we remain committed to continued negotiation, our top priority now is providing people with the care they need through continuity of care or a smooth transition to another provider, as appropriate.”

Johns Hopkins said it had already accepted UHC’s requests for an extension five times during the course of their negotiations.

UHC, which has faced a spate of bad news and negative press reports in the past year, also pushed back on Johns Hopkins’ “false” characterization of its claims processing and prior authorization practices. The insurer said the system’s rates of denial are “consistent” with its publicly reported numbers, where 10% of claims are put through additional review and 2% of total non-duplicative claims for eligible members are approved.

Financial pressures squeezing providers and insurers have fueled some high-profile contract dustups in recent months.

Hospital systems, in quarterly statements, earnings calls and other public comments, have said insurers’ claims processing roadblocks have forced additional administrative costs at a time when inflationary spending has accelerated and government-paid rates remain low. Insurers, beginning last year, took a harder stance on approving payouts as medical utilization rates increased and more claims rolled in. Both sides of the aisle are also staring down likely funding cuts and insurance coverage rates stemming from federal policy.

Though there was no sign of either UHC or Johns Hopkins backing down as of Tuesday, both said they intend to continue negotiating.