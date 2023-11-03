Independence Blue Cross unveils three new health plans for small businesses

Among a rush of new changes in 2024, Independence Blue Cross is introducing new health plans, increased access to virtual care and in-network dental plans.

The company said its plans meet the needs of small businesses and are compliant with the Affordable Care Act.

“For over 85 years, Independence has been committed to the people and communities in the Philadelphia region,” Independence Blue Cross said in a release. “The company offers the strongest network of doctors and hospitals and health plans that businesses and their employees can count on for their whole-person health needs.”

Its HMO Gold Proactive Value plan gives members access to the same tiered network of other Keystone HMO Proactive products and includes a deductible on Tier 2 and 3 providers for facility services. The company views the plan as an affordable Gold health plan option.

Related Independence Blue Cross touts enhanced Medicare Advantage offerings for 2024

Independence Blue Cross also added PPO Platinum Preferred and PPO Gold Preferred plans, variations of the organization’s popular PPO Preferred plans. Both plans offer lower out-of-pocket maximum and facility costs, including a per-admission hospital copay.

All members will also have access to Teladoc Health, which provides virtual care benefits where members can speak to certified physicians about general medical needs. Available at $0 copay, people can schedule telebehavioral and teledermatology appointments. Members can now manage chronic conditions, like diabetes and hypertension, through Teladoc.

Dental, vision and hearing coverage will be fortified in 2024. In addition to teledentistry options, Independence Blue Cross will offer health plans with adult and pediatric vision benefits, and the company removed member cost-sharing on evaluations and fittings for certain contact lenses. Discounts through TruHearing for hearing aids, products and exams will be available.

Members can use myStrength Plus, a digital platform offering self-guided mental health support, or Treatment Atlas, a web-based platform that helps people make informed decisions when selecting addiction treatment facilities and services.

The health insurer announced its large employer portfolio earlier this week. It includes Teladoc Health benefits available for all members, dental plans that include teledentistry and behavioral health solution tools to help members address mental health challenges.

Plans also include stop loss coverage with Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada.