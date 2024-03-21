Humana prioritizes veterans through Louisiana digital health partnership

Digital health company DUOS has developed a new program with Humana to care for Louisiana veterans with chronic conditions.

Members will receive an assessment of health-related needs and goals. They are then matched through a Medicare Advantage or veterans' benefits plan. The program began this month and will continue throughout the year.

“When healthcare professionals and systems are responsive to their patients' cultural backgrounds, which includes veteran status, patients are more likely to receive appropriate care, show up to appointments, follow through with treatment plans and be more transparent in disclosing their health-related needs," said Stephanie Muckey, a Marine Corps spouse, caregiver and population health strategy lead at Humana, in a statement.

Humana currently has 6 million active and retired military members, the insurer said in a news release.

The USAA, a financial services company for military families and Humana partner, gave training to DUOS staff members ahead of the program's launch. Humana recently said its USAA Honor plans are available to 58 million Medicare beneficiaries, and the Honor plan with prescription drug coverage includes nearly 18 million members.

DUOS guides Medicare beneficiaries toward the right resources to help them improve health outcomes.

"This initiative is about breaking down barriers and unifying care,” said Karl Ulfers, DUOS CEO and co-founder, in a statement. “Veterans make countless sacrifices for our nation, and now it is our turn to demonstrate our gratitude by providing them with the highest quality of care.”