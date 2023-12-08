Humana outlines plan to halve its emissions in next decade

Humana is aiming to make a significant dent in its greenhouse gas emissions within the next decade.

The insurer said this week that it plans to reduce its emissions by 54.9% by 2032, using 2019 emission rates as a baseline. Humana said that these targets are backed by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Specific steps include continued investment in more energy efficient buildings, procuring additional sources of renewable energy and transitioning its fleet. These steps, Humana, will address the company's scope 1 emissions — or those generated directly by its operations—and scope 2 emissions, which are generated in procuring electricity, steam, heat or cooling.

“As Humana transforms healthcare, we focus on strategies that put health first, which include protecting the health of the planet and the health of those who enjoy the communities and environments we serve,” said Bruce Broussard, Humana CEO, in a press release. “We recognize an undeniable link between physical and emotional well-being and the health of the environment."

"We are pleased that SBTi has designated Humana as a Business Ambition for 1.5°C company and approved our science-based target," Broussard said.

In addition to working more directly to curb its own environmental impact, Humana said that it will work with and educate its partners around these efforts to tackle the final type of emissions, scope 3, which encompasses any other emissions associated with the company, such as those generated by a third-party partner.

Research suggests that it is possible to avoid warming that's higher than 1.5°C, but that the time window to achieve that goal is rapidly closing. Humana said that its efforts were verified by SBTi to fit within that trajectory while encouraging greater innovation and efficiency.