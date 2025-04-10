Congress clears hurdles for reconciliation with Medicaid cuts on the table

Updated April 10, 12:05 p.m.

Congress cleared a key hurdle Thursday morning to move ahead with President Donald Trump’s agenda.

The House of Representatives passed a budget resolution that lays a framework for tax cuts and government spending cuts by a narrow margin of 216-214. The Senate passed the resolution on Saturday.

The vote was completed just hours before Congress leaves for its two-week Easter recess. Two Republicans joined all Democrats present in opposing the legislation.

The agreed upon budget resolution allows the House to cut $1.5 trillion in spending, while the Senate agreed to just $4 billion, with potential room for extra cuts. Now, Congress will have to decide upon the exact contents of the bills, including whether to cut Medicaid funding.

With the House and Senate in agreement on budget targets, Congress can move forward with the reconciliation process. If all goes to plan, reconciliation will allow Republicans to move forward legislative priorities without the support of Democrats.

The budget resolution gives instructions to congressional committees on federal spending from their areas of jurisdiction. The committees are allowed to decide where the cuts will come from and will now work on specific legislation to meet the targets. The House Energy & Commerce committee is tasked with cutting $880 billion, which will likely require pulling funding from Medicaid.

“With the joint budget resolution clearing both the House and the Senate, it's now decision time," the Federation of American Hospitals President and CEO Chip Kahn, said in a statement after the resolution was passed. "The message is crystal clear from a majority of Trump voters and two-thirds of swing voters—an overwhelming majority of the electorate: now is not the time to cut Medicaid."

“Americans deserve and expect reliable, affordable health coverage," he continued. "With the discussions of Medicaid cuts and the expiration of the individual marketplace’s enhanced tax credits looming, Americans are rightly concerned. These decisions have consequences for patients across the nation. Lawmakers should hear their constituents’ concerns, leave Medicaid alone, and extend the enhanced tax credits to assure Americans’ coverage.”

Arnold Ventures, a philanthropy and research group, condemned the passage of the resolution.

“True reform isn’t just about extending tax cuts—it’s about doing so responsibly, without adding to the deficit or shifting the burden onto future generations," its executive vice president for public finance, George Callas, said in a statement. "The resolution passed today does the opposite. It charts a course toward more debt, more market instability, and even deeper erosion of public trust. The adoption of a current policy baseline alone will make it even harder to maintain fiscal discipline in the future."

Feb. 25, 2024

A House budget framework that calls for hundreds of billions of dollars in cuts to Medicaid has passed on the floor by a vote of 217-215.

The plan advanced out of the House Budget Committee Feb. 13 and received President Donald Trump’s seal of approval because he prefers “one big, beautiful bill” over the Senate’s two-bill backup strategy. Now, the Senate must pass an identical budget resolution.

Legislators spent the day debating the bill. Scheduled for 6 p.m. ET, the vote was delayed more than an hour to allow more time in persuading Republican holdouts to support the bill, congressional reporters said. The bill was temporarily pulled from consideration for around 15 minutes before leadership called Republicans back to the floor to vote after all.

“Republicans tried to pull a fast one,” said Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Florida, on X, accusing his counterparts of attempting to sneakily bring a vote without bringing attention to Democratic lawmakers. The bill passed on party lines and calls for $4.5 trillion in tax cuts and increases the debt limit by $4 trillion.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-West Virginia, voted no, but every other holdout flipped to vote in favor of the bill including Reps. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, Victoria Spartz, R-Indiana, and Tim Burchett, R-Tennessee.

Democratic lawmakers stressed the budget resolution slashes $880 billion over 10 years in spending from the House Energy and Commerce Committee. The bill’s text doesn’t explicitly say Medicaid will be cut, but the program would likely have to be fundamentally altered—beyond controversial but less extreme proposals like requiring work requirements—to cut spending at that scale.

Hospital groups, like the American Hospital Association and the Federation of American Hospitals (FAH), flatly oppose Medicaid cuts and urged the House to balk at today’s bill. FAH President and CEO Chip Kahn seemed to indicate Medicaid cuts may not be included in the final reconciliation law.

"Key Republican lawmakers—recognizing that so many constituents rely on Medicaid for critical care—made it clear that their vote today was based on an understanding the final reconciliation bill would not include devastating Medicaid cuts or changes," said Kahn in a statement after the vote. "That is gratifying—it's important that these members came to the same conclusion the President did: Medicaid cuts are off the table."

Other groups were not so optimistic.

"This budget resolution will open the door to devastating Medicaid cuts that will impact millions of Americans, especially those middle-to-low-income working Americans in both rural and urban communities, who rely on Medicaid to access critical health care services," said Bruce Siegel, M.D., president and CEO of America's Essential Hospitals.

"This is an unfortunate and short-sighted decision by the House," said Association for Community Plans CEO Margaret Murray. "Cuts of this magnitude to Medicaid funding go far beyond simply cleaning up fraud and waste, and will cut deeply into vital services for children, seniors, veterans, and workers with low incomes."

Some Republican lawmakers are concerned the Medicaid cuts will negatively impact residents in their district and upend state budgets. In their home districts, some members faced vocal constituents worried about cuts to Medicaid and other programs at town halls.

“Nearly 30% of Medicaid enrollees are Hispanic Americans, and for many families across the country, Medicaid is their only access to healthcare,” said Republican members of the Congressional Hispanic Conference in a letter (PDF) last week. “Slashing Medicaid would have serious consequences, particularly in rural and predominantly Hispanic communities where hospitals and nursing homes are already struggling to keep their doors open. Moreover, the possibility of cutting Medicaid disproportionate share hospital (DSH) funding threatens hospitals that serve low-income and uninsured patients.”

Others expressed disappointment on the floor that there were not even greater spending restraints in the resolution, highlighting the difficulty for Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana, to wrangle together the Republican coalition. Johnson could only lose one vote to advance the resolution.

“Medicaid provides coverage for one in five individuals, funds 41% of all births nationwide, and is the largest payer for long-term care and behavioral health services,” said the Catholic Health Association, representing hospitals and clinics and long-term care facilities, in a letter (PDF) Feb. 20.

“Cuts of this magnitude would jeopardize both access to care for millions of Medicaid enrollees and the financial stability of providers who care for them,” added David Skorton, M.D., president and CEO of the Association of American Medical Colleges, in a statement ahead of the vote.

In order to pass reconciliation bills and advance major legislation on party lines, both the Senate and the House must pass identical budget resolutions first.