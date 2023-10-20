GoodRx, Sanofi to offer insulin for $35, regardless of insurance, at select pharmacies

GoodRx is teaming up with Sanofi to offer consumers access to its most prescribed insulin, Lantus, for $35 at thousands of pharmacies nationwide.

All Americans with a valid prescription, regardless of their insurance status, can use GoodRx at more than 70,000 retail pharmacies to access a 30-day supply of Lantus for $35. Patients can visit GoodRx.com/lantus to access the coupon, redeemable at any pharmacy that accepts GoodRx including CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.

Sanofi will leverage GoodRx’s reach and scale to broaden access and affordability for people living with diabetes, per a press release.

“Efforts to make insulin more accessible have been at the forefront of the news for months, and a critical piece of delivering on this promise is making it as simple as possible for patients to get the lower price right at their regular pharmacy counter,” Dorothy Gemmell, chief commercial officer at GoodRx, said in the announcement. “We’re proud to collaborate with them on this initiative,” she added of Sanofi.

The number of Americans living with diabetes has grown exponentially over the past several decades amid mounting criticism that the price of the lifesaving hormone had become unaffordable. More than 11% of the U.S. population, or 37 million Americans, have diabetes. Roughly 8.4 million of them use insulin, the average out-of-pocket cost (PDF) for which is $58 to $63 for insured patients and $123 for the uninsured.

The collaboration comes a few months after Sanofi’s announcement that it has cut the price of Lantus by 78% and capped the out-of-pocket cost at $35 for all patients with commercial insurance. That initiative goes into effect at the start of the new year. Sanofi also offers Lantus for $35 per month to people without insurance.

Meanwhile, GoodRx offers resources to help consumers manage their condition, like discounts on continuous glucose monitors and coupons for diabetes medications, as well as an online hub of diabetes-specific articles and resources written by medical experts on GoodRx Health. Through its Pharma Manufacturer Solutions offering, it claims to have worked with 19 of the top 20 pharmas to deliver savings options to patients.

Earlier this year, drugmaker Eli Lilly slashed its insulin prices, which some experts believe kicked off a race to the bottom on prices.

