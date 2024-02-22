Foo Fighters to expose 'the pretenders' in price transparency concert

Fans of healthcare price transparency and Grammy Award-winning bands should have their calendars marked for March 5 in Washington, D.C.

The Foo Fighters will be performing a private, one-night concert, put on by nonprofit healthcare transparency advocate Power to the Patients. Lawmakers and government officials will be in attendance as the group raises awareness of hospitals and insurance companies' pricing system that often leaves patients in the dark about the true costs of items and services.

"When we were asked by Power to the Patients to help raise awareness of the need for transparency in healthcare pricing, we immediately said yes," the band said in a statement. "People suffering from illness and injury shouldn't have to worry about being bankrupted by surprise charges for their treatment."

Hip-hop artists Fat Joe and Chuck D will also be there, according to a news release. Other artists that have taken a stand for price transparency include Wyclef Jean, French Montana, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Shepard Fairey and rock band Everclear, the organization says.

Of more than 1,100 national adults, 94% of respondents said insurers and hospitals should be required to disclose all prices in an easily accessible place online, a survey conducted by the Marist Poll for Patient Rights Advocate found. More than 9 in 10 people said they would shop for the best quality of healthcare at the lowest possible price if they were given that ability, and 88% said they would seek out routine and elective healthcare more.

Price transparency has been a rare point of bipartisanship in Congress, with Republicans and Democrats showing support for the issue. The House passed the Lower Costs, More Transparency Act to force pharmacy benefit managers and hospitals to meet price transparency standards, but the bill has since stalled.

Another bill, the Health Care Prices Revealed and Information to Consumers Explained Transparency Act, was introduced in the Senate in December.

And during the Super Bowl, Power to the Patients aired a 30-second ad featuring rapper Jelly Roll and country music artist Lainey Wilson, urging action on price transparency.