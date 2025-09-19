Elevance Health offers employees AI skills training in collaboration with OpenAI

Insurer Elevance Health has expanded its employee education and professional development programs to include artificial intelligence skills training.

Through a collaboration with OpenAI, Elevance Health employees have an opportunity to earn formal certifications in AI "fluency," ranging from foundational skills like prompt engineering to advanced AI-enabled work.

The educational programs are designed to help the company's associates "build critical skills, adapt to emerging technologies and advance their careers," the insurance company said in a press release.

"Our associates set Elevance Health apart with the knowledge and compassion they bring to their work every day,” Ryan Craig, executive vice president of human relations at Elevance Health, said in a statement. “By expanding access to AI-focused training alongside broader learning opportunities, we are preparing our people to grow their careers while ensuring we continue to build the skills needed to lead in a dynamic business environment and deliver an enhanced healthcare experience for the people we are privileged to serve.”

The company also is offering employees debt-free degree pathways through new partnerships with Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The no-cost degree pathway is supported through tuition assistance and university grants, the company said. The program complements existing tuition assistance benefits to enable fully funded education.

Elevance Health also is expanding its internal skills academy and learning programs to include courses that address topics such as AI principles, human-centered design and data literacy to help build "foundational workplace skills and enable enhanced capabilities."

The company said more than 38,000 associates have already completed over 66,000 courses.

The new benefits reflect Elevance Health’s commitment to investing in its workforce and preparing them to thrive in a rapidly changing business economy. Through these partnerships and expanded internal training programs, associates will have access to innovative resources that support lifelong learning.

“We believe AI has the potential to unlock more opportunities for more people than any technology in history,” Giancarlo “GC” Lionetti, chief commercial officer at OpenAI, said in a statement. “Our goal is to help people become fluent in AI and enhance their professional skills. We’re excited to collaborate with Elevance Health to equip associates with the tools to use AI productively, shape their professional paths, and help them deliver higher quality services to their customers.”

Elevance Health’s companies serve more than 109 million consumers through a diverse portfolio of medical, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, home health and complex care solutions.