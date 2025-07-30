Direct contracting, real savings? Northwell thinks so

As healthcare costs continue to climb, employers are searching for new ways to support their workforce while managing spend. One potential solution: direct contracting, where employers partner directly with care providers instead of going through traditional insurers.

In this episode of "Podnosis," senior writer Anastassia Gliadkovskaya chats with Nick Stefanizzi, CEO of Northwell Direct, the direct-to-employer arm of Northwell Health. He explains how the organization partners with employers through Northwell’s broad provider network, why even competitors are joining the effort and what he sees as the future of employer-sponsored healthcare.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: