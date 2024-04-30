CVS scoops up tech-enabled Medicare Advantage broker Hella Health

CVS has quietly acquired Hella Health, a startup Medicare Advantage broker based in New York City, according to a post on LinkedIn.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Hella Health CEO and founder Rafal Walkiewicz wrote in the post that the combination allows the healthcare giant to further bolster its suite of technology platforms, especially those offered directly to the senior population.

"Through this combination, CVS Health will expand its multi-payer technology platform to include a wide range of insurance offerings, supported by trusted advisors and agents, to provide a simple, direct-to-consumer Medicare shopping and enrollment experience," Walkiewicz wrote.

Hella Health now lists on its website that it is "part of the CVS Health family of companies."

The company deploys technology that makes it easier for seniors to find and enroll in the MA plan that best fits their needs and wants, according to its site. It operates a wholly-owned insurance agency with a national platform in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

For seniors who prefer to connect on the phone, Hella Health has options as well, according to the website.

Hella Health also said on its website that it does not "profit from marketing incentives from insurance carriers."

CVS Health will hold its first-quarter earnings call on Wednesday morning.