Special report: Nominations for Fierce Healthcare's 2024 Most Influential Minority Executives now open!
Payers

Coverage pathways for psychedelic therapies

By Ayla Ellison, Noah Tong Jun 5, 2024 8:59am
Podnosis psychedelic drug drug access

This week on "Podnosis," we explore therapeutic psychedelics. Noah Tong from Fierce Healthcare sat down with Kim Chew, Senior Counsel at Husch Blackwell, to discuss the accessibility challenges in this promising but complex space. 

To learn more about the topics in this episode:  

To Listen to More Episodes from Podnosis

Check Out the Full List
Podnosis psychedelic drug drug access Payers