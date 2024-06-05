Coverage pathways for psychedelic therapies

This week on "Podnosis," we explore therapeutic psychedelics. Noah Tong from Fierce Healthcare sat down with Kim Chew, Senior Counsel at Husch Blackwell, to discuss the accessibility challenges in this promising but complex space.
To learn more about the topics in this episode:
- A look at psychedelics and the next frontier of mental healthcare
- Inside the breathtaking world of therapeutic psychedelics: Great promise and great challenges
- Benefits administrator Enthea makes ketamine-assisted therapy available nationwide
- AbbVie inks $2B-plus next-gen neuro deal with Gilgamesh
- PTSD treatment startup Stella acquires Field Trip's US assets to scale, takes over clinic operations