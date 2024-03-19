Clover Health, Quartet Health team up against serious mental illness

High-risk Clover Health members can now take advantage of Quartet Health's behavioral health offerings to help individuals suffering from serious mental illness.

Quartet's Whole Health program, which delivers an integrated physical and behavioral health model, will augment Clover Home care's delivery model to "take accountability for the total cost of care risk on Clover Health's most complex members," according to a press release. It will also give wraparound care services for patient populations often left underserved.

“Patients with serious mental illness often have worse outcomes and a lower life expectancy, and they experience a fragmented healthcare system that does not adequately address their behavioral, physical, and social needs,” said Michael Lipp, M.D., Quartet Health’s chief medical officer (CMO) and former CMO of the CMS Innovation Center, in a statement. "Layered on top of Clover Assistant's data-driven insights, this program will provide care that is coordinated, comprehensive and convenient, at no additional cost to patients.”

The National Institute of Mental Health characterizes serious mental illness (SMI) as a subset of any mental illness (AMI). SMIs include mental, behavioral or emotional disorders resulting in functional impairment. In 2021, 9.1 million adults with SMI received mental health treatment. Examples of SMI can include schizophrenia, mood or anxiety disorders or post-traumatic stress disorder.

Clover Home Care gives members support for medication, in-home care access, mental and physical care coordination and transportation needs.

“Through Clover Home Care, we are delivering impactful, proactive support to our members via a high-touch model built on top of the computing power of Clover Assistant," said Brady Priest, CEO of Clover Home Care. "This allows our highly skilled and compassionate care teams to have a holistic view of each patient’s individual needs and address them accordingly. We’re confident that additional behavioral health support for our severe mental illness cohort will increase the quality of life for these members, while continuing to reduce unnecessary spend.”

The companies believe Clover's tech will drive enrollment toward the program, as AI in Clover Assistant can identify members suffering from severe mental illness and at increasing risk of hospitalizations.

Clover Assistant appears to encourage patients to adhere to medication, a paper published by Clover Health claims. Clover Assistant is a web application integrated into electronic health records. The paper showed that prescription fill rates improved by 7% for diabetes medications on the day of visit, 8% for high blood pressure meds and nearly 4% for high cholesterol meds.