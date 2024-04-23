Cigna Group Foundation unveils grant program targeting youth mental health

Cigna has announced a new multiyear initiative that aims to invest in improving youth mental health.

The Cigna Group Foundation will offer more than $27 million in grants over the next three years, according to a release from the company. The foundation is seeking to partner with community groups addressing mental health challenges among youth as well as veteran mental health and barriers to equity.

Applications are now open for grants in the youth mental health space, and organizations can apply through May 22. Cigna said it's seeking programs that foster emotional and social skills; improve well-being; grow the number of parents, caregivers and professionals who are empowered to offer support; and boost access to mental health care.

Cigna said it's also looking for initiatives that tackle post-pandemic stress among kids and teenagers as well as programs offered in schools.

"Our society is only just beginning to recognize the scale of the mental health crisis for young people coming out of the pandemic, and our company is committed to doing our part to address these challenges that affect so many of us," said Melissa Skottegaard, board chair of The Cigna Group Foundation, in the press release. "We look forward to partnering with nonprofit organizations to improve the health of the communities we serve locally, nationally, and around the world."

The grant program will initially focus in states where Cigna has a significant presence and where it has identified a large number of customers with high risk for social needs including Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas. It will also reach "targeted" international communities, Cigna said.

One of the initial grantees is the Boys & Girls Club of America, according to the announcement. It will deploy the funds to train club staff about recognizing the signs of distress in young people and to deploy trauma-informed supports.

"The mental and physical health of our nation's youth largely hinges on the village that surrounds them, and we are grateful that this partnership will allow us to expand that to more kids and teens across the nation," said Chad Hartman, national vice president of corporate partnerships and engagement for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Cigna will accept applications for veterans' mental health and health equity programs beginning in the fall, according to the announcement.