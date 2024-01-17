Cigna expands the role of two top execs

Two top leaders at Cigna will be taking on expanded roles with the company.

Chief Financial Officer Brian Evanko will maintain that title as well as take on the mantle of president and CEO of Cigna Healthcare, the company's insurance business. Eric Palmer, who currently leads its Evernorth arm as CEO, will also step into the role of executive vice president for enterprise strategy at the Cigna Group.

Cigna CEO David Cordani said that elevating Evanko and Palmer will help the company push toward its growth and strategic goals.

"With them at the helm of our two growth platforms, alongside their seasoned leadership teams, we believe we are well positioned to deliver on our strategy with clarity and purpose," Cordani said in a press release.

Evanko has worked at Cigna since 1998 and has held multiple leadership roles across the company, including heading its government business.

Palmer has spent 26 years at the company across a wide variety of roles, and since he took the helm of Evernorth in 2021, the business has continued to grow.

Alongside unveiling expanded roles for Evanko and Palmer, Cigna announced that Ann Dennison will join the company as deputy chief financial officer. Dennison previously served as the chief financial officer for Nasdaq.

In addition, the current president of Cigna's U.S. commercial business, Mike Triplett, plans to retire by the end of 2024. Bryan Holgerson, who has spent 22 years on the Cigna team, will succeed Triplett.