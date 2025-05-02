Cigna bucks medical cost trend, posts $1.3B in Q1 profit

Cigna reported $1.3 billion in profit for the first quarter of 2025, bucking the ongoing cost trend that dinged other companies in the insurance industry.

Its earnings performance surpassed Wall Street's expectations, according to Zacks Investment Research. By comparison, the company posted a $277 million loss in the prior year quarter.

Cigna also beat the Street on revenue, reporting $65.5 billion. That's up from the $57.3 billion that it brought in for Q1 2024.

Compared to its peers, the insurer faced less pressure around medical costs, reporting a medical loss ratio of 82.2%. While this was still elevated compared to a year ago, when the company posted an MLR of 79.9%, Cigna has a smaller footprint in the Medicare Advantage space than other major plans.

It also closed the sale of its Medicare business to Health Care Service Corporation in the middle of Q1, and as such, said medical costs were slightly higher than it anticipated.

"The HCSC transaction closed later than the company's financial planning assumptions, increasing the first quarter Cigna Healthcare [MLR] as the Medicare businesses operate at a higher [MLR] compared to the rest of the portfolio," the company wrote in its filing.

Elevated levels of utilization, particularly in MA, has been an ongoing trend for the large, national firms, who have seen higher costs in this space for more than a year. The trend is attributed in part to seniors finally securing elective procedures that were delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cigna added that another factor in its MLR performance was higher-than-expected stop-loss costs, according to the earnings report.

Adjusted revenue at the Cigna Group's Evernorth division, which houses key businesses like the pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts, was $53.7 billion in the first quarter, up 16% from Q1 2024. At the PBM specifically, Cigna said adjusted revenues were up 14% on the back of expanded relationships and new clients.

At Cigna Healthcare, meanwhile, adjusted revenue was $14.5 billion, up 9% year-over-year. Its total medical membership decreased by 6% to 18 million, reflecting the sale of its Medicare business.

Cigna said that with that transaction excluded, membership was "consistent" in comparison to the end of 2024.