Centene taps veteran insurance exec to lead Wellcare unit

Centene has named a new chief executive to lead its Wellcare arm.

Michael Carson will step into the role of president and CEO of Wellcare, reporting to Ken Fasola, president of Centene. He takes on the title with nearly 30 years of industry leadership experience, the insurer said.

This includes stints at CareAbout, Bright Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, according to an announcement from Centene. He also played a key role in forming and rebuilding the Medicare units at both Amerigroup and Anthem, Centene said.

"We are excited for Michael to join the team and look forward to leveraging his extensive knowledge and expertise for the benefit of our Medicare business," Centene CEO Sarah London said in the press release. "He will be a strong addition to the Wellcare team and its efforts to advance the health of the members we serve."

Carson succeeds Richard Fisher, who will shift to the Operations Team at Centene, reporting to Chief Operating Officer Susan Smith. As part of that team, Fisher will take on "key financial and operational processes across Shared Services," Centene said, as well as take the lead on managing vendor relationships and enterprise development projects.

"I am also excited that we will benefit from Rich's deep Medicare expertise as we continue to fortify our core service operations and build a partner ecosystem to best serve our members across our lines of business," London said.