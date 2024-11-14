Centene says President Ken Fasola will retire next summer

Centene President Ken Fasola will retire next summer, the insurer revealed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing this week.

Details in the filing on his retirement plans were limited, but Centene disclosed that he would leave his role as president July 1. By the end of 2024, Fasola will shift to a role as strategic adviser, which he will hold until his retirement.

Centene said Fasola will report to CEO Sarah London until his retirement.

"The Company extends its sincere gratitude and congratulations to Mr. Fasola on the success and impact of his 40-year career in healthcare," Centene said in the filing.

Fasola joined the team at Centene in 2022 when the insurer completed its $2.2 billion acquisition of Magellan Health, of which he was CEO at the time.

He was initially tapped as executive vice president of healthcare enterprises before stepping into the role of president in December 2022. Prior to Magellan, Fasola held leadership roles, including the CEO chair, at multiple health plans. As president, he was tasked with overseeing health plans, all lines of business and core operations at Centene.