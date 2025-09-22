Boulder Care will soon be in-network for Priority Health commercial members

Priority Health, a nonprofit plan serving more than 1.3 million members, has added Boulder Care to its provider network for commercial members.

The move is part of Priority Health’s ongoing effort to expand its behavioral health network and support services, per a press release. Boulder Care, founded in 2017, is a telehealth substance use disorder provider (SUD). As of late 2023, half of its business was value-based care, and 80% of its patients were on Medicaid.

Commercial Priority Health members will have 24/7 access to appointment scheduling and a multidisciplinary care team that includes clinicians, nurses, peer recovery specialists, case managers, care navigators and advocates. Members can receive medications for opioid use disorder, including Suboxone, as needed.

Nationally, only a quarter of people who needed SUD treatment in 2023 received it. In Michigan, where Priority is based, more than 1.5 million people live with SUD.

“Adding Boulder Care to our robust provider network strengthens our commitment to supporting members facing substance use disorder,” Charletta Dennis, M.D., medical director of behavioral health at Priority, said in a press release. “By expanding access to specialized virtual care, we are embracing a whole-person approach—addressing not just medical needs, but also the emotional, social and practical aspects of recovery.”

Boulder Care will be available to all Priority Health commercial adult members starting Jan. 1, 2026.

“Boulder was founded to bring local treatment systems and social services directly to patients, wherever they are. Our mission is to help patients navigate a challenging system and eliminate every barrier to their long-term recovery,” Stephanie Strong, founder and CEO of Boulder Care, said in the announcement. “Through our partnership with Priority Health, thousands of Michiganders will gain convenient, evidence-based, whole-person care delivered with compassion and dignity.”

Priority is the second-largest plan in Michigan and the third-largest provider-sponsored health plan in the country, it claims. It serves members across Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.

Last week, Priority was recognized as a top performer by the National Committee for Quality Assurance in its annual health plan ratings. The rating applies to several of Priority’s lines of business, including commercial, Medicare and Medicaid.

Health plans are rated on a scale of 0 to 5 stars based on nearly 50 measures of clinical performance and patient experience. The highest ratings go to health plans that exemplify high-quality care, excellent clinical results, strong member satisfaction and improved health outcomes. Ratings evaluate commercial, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid plans.

A Priority Medicare plan was among only three plans in Michigan to receive a 4.5 out of 5 star rating, demonstrating strong performance across multiple key quality domains. Its commercial plans and Medicaid plan also each received 4 stars.

“Priority Health’s continued national recognition for the quality of our health plans is a powerful reflection of our commitment to deliver high-quality care and exceptional customer service to our members,” Nick Gates, interim president of Priority Health, said in a press release. “As we innovate our offerings, we remain dedicated to our mission and vision of making health simple, affordable, equitable and exceptional. I’m incredibly proud of our team members for earning these top ratings and for the impact they make every day.”