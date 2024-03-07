Biden to call for drug negotiation expansions, stronger reproductive care access at SOTU

Healthcare policy wins and promises of further action on prescription drug prices, insurance coverage and reproductive care access are primed for the spotlight when President Joe Biden takes the rostrum this evening for his annual State of the Union address.

With a presidential election months away, the White House hasn’t held back from promoting its recent efforts on issues at the front of voters’ minds such as the cost of American healthcare and abortion.

In fact sheets and other communications released in the run-up to Thursday night, the administration said the president will be asking Congress to build upon the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to increase the number of products subject to Medicare drug price negotiations. Rather than the current 20-drug-per-year limit, Biden will be asking for the authority to negotiate “at least 50 … major drugs that seniors rely on, like those used for treating heart disease, cancer and diabetes,” the administration said.

Additionally, the president wants to expand a $2,000 out-of-pocket cap on prescription Medicare drugs (set to go into effect in 2025) to all private insurance. He’ll make a similar ask regarding the IRA requirement that drug manufacturers pay rebates to Medicare for certain drug price increases that exceed inflation.

“That will save the federal government billions of dollars, further curb prescription drug price inflation and reduce health insurance premiums for people with private health insurance coverage,” the White House said.

Beyond the IRA, Biden is slated to ask Congress to provide “Medicaid-like coverage” to those living in states that haven’t adopted Medicaid expansion. He’s also looking for support on mental health care access, where his administration is currently finalizing a rule to ensure parity within health plan coverage; improving the availability of home care for Medicaid enrollees and bringing out-of-network billing restrictions ushered by the No Surprises Act to ground ambulance providers, which are currently exempt.

Access to reproductive health services—which has proven to move the needle in recent interim elections—will be another cornerstone of the speech, according to the administration.

Alongside calls for Congress to restore Roe v. Wade protections, the president is expected to point to his administration’s efforts to preserve regulatory approvals and access to medication abortion, discuss the Department of Health and Human Services’ push to affirm that Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act protections extend to emergency abortion care and stress the privacy of those seeking or providing reproductive care.

Speaking broadly, the president has painted his administration as an advocate for American consumers and an opponent of “corporate rip-offs,” and that framing will likely extend into the healthcare space.

Beyond the drug manufacturers impacted by the IRA, Biden is slated to tout his agencies’ work investigating the role “middlemen” such as pharmacy benefit managers, group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers may have on prices and product shortages. He’ll also be touching on antitrust wins within healthcare and the ongoing work of his administration to clamp down on anticompetitive mergers and acquisitions.

The State of the Union address is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. ET tonight.