Alignment Healthcare, Walgreens launch co-branded Medicare Advantage plans

Alignment Healthcare is teaming up with pharmacy giant Walgreens to launch new Medicare Advantage (MA) plans for 2024.

The plans will be offered in 10 counties across Arizona, California, Florida and Texas beginning Jan. 1 and include $0 premiums. The partners expect that the new plans will reach 1.6 million potential MA enrollees, according to an announcement.

Members who select the co-branded plans can use over-the-counter benefits at Walgreens' stores or online through a mail-order provider. They will also have access to a $0 copayment on more than 10,000 prescriptions at Walgreens or other in-network pharmacies.

“Walgreens has a rich history of caring for communities, and we are honored to partner with this well-known and trusted retailer and pharmacy to expand access to care for seniors,” said Dawn Maroney, CEO of Alignment Health Plan, in the release. “Together, we’ll deliver a new level of access—one that makes it easy, convenient and cost-effective for seniors to get the medicine they need and the high-quality service they deserve.”

In addition, all Alignment Healthcare members can connect to the insurer's on-demand concierge, which provides a dedicated team available 24/7 to assist with health-related questions, scheduling appointments and arranging transportation.

“As a partner of choice for health plans and health systems, Walgreens is committed to providing customers the care they need, when they need it, at lower costs,” said John Driscoll, executive vice president and president for U.S. Healthcare at Walgreens Boots Alliance, in the release. “Our partnership with Alignment Healthcare is another way we can deliver more value and connected care for seniors.”

Medicare's annual enrollment period ends Dec. 7.